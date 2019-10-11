NFL flexes Texans-Raiders Week 8 game to late afternoon

The Houston Texans' home game against the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 27 has been

flexed out of the 1 p.m. ET slot. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has the Texans (3-2) sharing the AFC South lead

with the Indianapolis Colts (3-2), who saw their Week 8 home game versus the

Denver Broncos (1-4) flexed from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Both games in question will be aired on CBS.

Watson has completed 110 of 159 passes for 1,364 yards with 11 touchdowns and

one interception this season. The 24-year-old threw for a career-high 426

yards with a personal best-tying five touchdowns in Houston's 53-32 win over

Atlanta on Sunday.

The Raiders (3-2) answered a two-game skid with back-to-back victories heading

into their bye week.

-- Field Level Media