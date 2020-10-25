The NFL and the NFL Players Association recently completed a review of the
Titans' actions amid the outbreak, which started in late September and
stretched into early October. The Titans had at least 24 players or staff
members test positive for COVID-19 and needed to reschedule a pair of games
because of it.
The NFL found incidents in which people were not wearing masks in the Titans'
practice facility. The league also said there was insufficient communication
about player workouts away from the facility.
No individual player, coach or staff member on the Titans was disciplined, nor
did the Titans lose any draft picks as part of the punishment. But the team
was warned that future instance of protocol violations would lead to escalated
penalties.
The league and players union are now focused on investigating the Las Vegas
Raiders, who had their entire starting offensive line on the reserve/COVID-19
list this week after right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for part of the
week.
