The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers lost four starters to

game-ending injuries during Sunday's 31-13 win in New York against the Jets,

with star pass rusher Nick Bosa potentially suffering a season-ending torn

ACL.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game that Bosa indeed likely does

have a torn ACL, but additional testing needs to be done to confirm the

severity.

Bosa was carted off the field in the first quarter with an injury to his left

knee. It occurred at the 6:45 mark as Bosa was tangled up while engaging with

a blocker. Two plays later, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas also suffered a

left knee injury and was carted off. Shanahan said he was hopeful that Thomas'

injury was not as severe as Bosa's.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out at halftime with a high ankle sprain

and running back Raheem Mostert also was ruled out for the second half with a

knee injury. Garoppolo is expected to miss at least a game while the 49ers

believe Mostert suffered a mild sprain of the MCL and said he will undergo an

MRI exam to determine the severity of the injury.

Rough day for running backs

--New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley injured his knee during his

team's 17-13 loss to Chicago, and the team fears the 23-year-old also has a

torn ACL. He, too, will undergo additional tests Monday to determine if his

season is indeed over. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year missed three

games in 2019 with an ankle injury.

--Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sustained what the team

called a lower-leg injury while scoring a touchdown early in the fourth

quarter of the Panther's 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay. According to reports,

McCaffrey injured his ankle and will undergo an MRI exam on Monday. The club

reportedly is hopeful the injury to the 2019 first-team All-Pro is not too

serious.

--Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Cam Akers injured a rib in the first

quarter of his team's win at Philadelphia and did not return.

QBs don't escape the ugliness

--Denver quarterback Drew Lock left the Broncos' loss to the Steelers in the

first quarter after landing on his shoulder on a sack. He did not return and

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Lock suffered a sprained AC joint and is

expected to miss at least two weeks and as many as six.

--Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a late scratch for his

team's home opener against Kansas City with a chest injury. According to

reports, Taylor experienced chest pains during warmups and was taken to a

hospital. Rookie first-round pick Justin Herbert started in Taylor's place and

nearly led the Chargers to an upset as the Chiefs won in overtime. After the

game, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Taylor would start if he is healthy

next week.

More injury news

--Green Bay Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams injured his hamstring early

in the second half of the Packers' win over Detroit and did not return. ...

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard injured his toe against the Bears and did not

return.

--Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton left Denver's game in Pittsburgh after

catching three balls for 66 yards. After missing Week 1 because of a shoulder

injury, Sutton injured his knee and was also dealing with cramps. ...

Indianapolis receiver Parris Campbell was carted off with a knee injury

against Minnesota, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported later in the night

that Campbell did not suffer a torn ACL. More tests will determine the

severity of the injury.

--Also in Indianapolis, safety Malik Hooker is feared to have torn his

Achilles tendon against the Vikings. ... On the other side of the ball,

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr injured his shoulder and did not return.

--Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said cornerback Tavon Young is believed

to have suffered a season-ending knee injury. Young missed all of last season

because of a neck injury.

--Field Level Media

