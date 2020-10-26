and center JC Tretter both
suffered apparent leg injuries on the same play early in the first quarter of
Sunday's 37-34 victory at Cincinnati.
On the Browns' second offensive snap, quarterback Baker Mayfield was
intercepted on a deep throw down the right sideline intended for Beckham.
Beckham was assisted off the field and taken to the Browns' locker room.
The NFL Network reported after the game that the injury is feared to be
"major" and Beckham is scheduled to have an MRI exam on Monday morning to
determine the severity.
After the interception, Tretter was on the turf clutching his right leg and
knee area. He was helped off the field and received treatment on the Cleveland
sideline before returning to the game during the Browns' next offensive
series.
--Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton left the 25-3 loss to the Washington
Football Team in the third quarter with a concussion after he absorbed an
illegal helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Jon Bostic.
The Cowboys confirmed after the game that Dalton will enter the league's
concussion protocol. Dalton was 9 of 19 for 75 yards with an interception.
Bostic was ejected, and Dallas had to use its third quarterback in three
games, rookie Ben DiNucci. The seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison
tried three passes, completing two for 39 yards.
--Washington safety Landon Collins sustained a season-ending Achilles injury
in the loss to the Cowboys, NFL Network reported. Collins is scheduled for an
MRI on Monday, per the report.
The 26-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection was carted off with an injury to
his right lower leg in the second quarter at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
--Starting in place of injured Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers running
back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-6
victory over the New England Patriots but he suffered an ankle injury on the
last score, a 7-yarder in the third period.
Starting receiver Deebo Samuel also exited with a hamstring injury on a catch
in the fourth quarter and Richie James Jr. left with an ankle injury.
Afterward, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Wilson likely
suffered a high ankle sprain and is a candidate to be placed on injured
reserve, where he would miss a minimum of three games. The 49ers' only healthy
running backs on their active roster are rookie JaMycal Hasty and Jerick
McKinnon.
--Three Patriots suffered injuries in the loss to the 49ers -- wide receiver
N'Keal Harry (head), guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and offensive tackle Justin
Herron (ankle). All three left the game and did not return.
Thuney hadn't missed an offensive snap since Week 7 of last season, and his
injury is believed to be a mild low ankle sprain, according to a report from
NFL Media.
--Arizona running back Kenyan Drake was carted off from the sideline with a
towel over his head late in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' 37-34 OT win
over the Seattle Seahawks.
Drake was hurt on a 2-yard run with 4:12 left in regulation, and he needed
help off the field.
He was the third Cardinal to leave the contest, following defensive tackle
Jordan Phillips, who suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, and
linebacker Isaiah Irving, who suffered a neck injury with 51 seconds left in
the first half on a kickoff. Irving was strapped on a backboard and carted off
the field.
--Seahawks running back Chris Carson left the OT loss to the Cardinals in the
second quarter with a foot injury after rushing five times for 34 yards.
The Seahawks were also without cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who was evaluated
for a possible concussion in the third quarter. He was replaced by Tre
Flowers.
--Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams suffered a neck injury in the second
quarter against the Browns and did not return to the game. He handed his
helmet to the training staff and initially was tested for a concussion.
--Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for 79 yards on nine
carries before leaving late in the first half with a concussion suffered when
he was tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen.
--Los Angeles Chargers tight end Virgil Green suffered an ankle injury after
scoring a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the team's 39-29 victory
over the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return.
Right guard Ryan Groy had a biceps injury in the fourth quarter and did not
return.
--Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook was carted off the field with a serious leg
injury on the final play of the third quarter. His knee appeared to give out
as he made a cut, and as he was tackled, a cry could be heard from the field.
Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones (back) and linebacker Dakota Allen (ankle)
also left in the first half.
--New York Jets receiver Breshad Perriman was being evaluated for a concussion
after the team's 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
--Field Level Media