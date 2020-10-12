Prescott sustained the injury in the third quarter after gaining 9 yards on a
called quarterback draw and getting tackled by safety Logan Ryan. He
immediately clutched his right lower leg. After a cast was placed on the leg,
Prescott appeared to be crying as he was carted off the field at AT&T
Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Among the people who came near Prescott while he was being attended to on the
turf was New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the former coach
of the Cowboys.
The 27-year-old Prescott entered the game leading the NFL in completions
(137), attempts (201) and passing yards (1,690). After the injury, veteran
Andy Dalton replaced Prescott and led the Cowboys on the game-winning drive
that ended with a walk-off field goal.
--Kansas City guard Kelechi Osemele left the field on a cart during the first
quarter of the Chiefs' home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and coach Andy Reid
said the 31-year-old tore tendons in both knees.
He was replaced by Mike Remmers, a veteran who made 14 starts for the New York
Giants last season.
The Chiefs signed Osemele to a 1-year deal during the offseason. He started
all five games this season and has made 101 career starts in nine seasons with
the Baltimore Ravens, the then-Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Kansas City.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection playing his first season in Kansas City, Osemele
was injured blocking on a Patrick Mahomes scramble, and was not hit on the
play.
The Chiefs also lost receiver Sammy Watkins to a hamstring injury in the
second quarter. Watkins had two catches for 24 yards and a score.
--Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones suffered a biceps injury against
the Jets in New York, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team fears the injury
will be season-ending.
Jones has one sack this season after collecting a career-high 19 last season.
He has 97 sacks across eight-plus seasons, the most in the NFL since New
England drafted him in the first round in 2012.
--Washington quarterback Kyle Allen, starting in place of struggling Dwayne
Haskins, sustained an arm injury late in the first half of his team's 30-10
home loss to the Los Angeles Rams and did not return. Allen's exit meant Alex
Smith played in a game for the first time since he sustained a compound
fracture of his right tibia and fibula during a game in November 2018.
Allen, who took a hard shot from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey as he was trying
to run out of bounds, was cleared to return in the second half, Washington
announced. But the club stayed with Smith the rest of the way. Washington
coach Ron Rivera said Allen will start next Sunday versus the host Giants if
he's healthy.
--Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader sustained a left leg injury
during his club's 27-3 loss to the host Baltimore Ravens, with multiple
outlets reporting the injury was to Reader's quad (though the Bengals
announced it was a knee injury shortly after he was carted off the field in
the third quarter). Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the contest that he
had no updates to offer.
Also, longtime Cincinnati wideout A.J. Green suffered a hamstring injury in
the contest. The 10-year veteran didn't have a catch and was targeted once
before departing.
--The game between the host Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles saw
three starting offensive linemen fail to finish the game, as the Eagles lost
tackle Lane Johnson to an ankle injury and the Steelers lost guard David
DeCastro to an abdominal injury and center Maurkice Pouncey injured his foot.
Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson also went down, sustaining a back injury on
a punt return.
After the game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Johnson may be available next
week while he was unsure on DeCastro and Pouncey.
--Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter injured his Achilles tendon less than four
minutes into the game on a non-contact play. He was carted off the field and
did not return, though no additional information on his injury was made
available.
