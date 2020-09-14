Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch sustained a broken collarbone while tight end
Blake Jarwin suffered a torn ACL, multiple outlets reported. Offensive lineman
Cam Erving (knee) also left the 20-17 loss early.
Vander Esch missed most of the second half of 2019 with a neck injury, and he
underwent neck surgery in the offseason. According to the reports, it is not
yet known if Vander Esch will need surgery, though he is expected to return at
some point this season.
Jarwin will undergo an MRI exam to confirm the extent of his injury.
--Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles injury in his
club's 27-20 Week 1 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday, and the Colts reportedly
fear it's a torn tendon.
According to Colts head coach Frank Reich, the 24-year-old Mack will undergo
an MRI exam on Monday. But NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo
reported that the team fears the major injury, which would cost Mack his
season.
Before he was injured, Mack had four carries for 26 yards and three catches
for 30 yards. The team drafted Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin in the second
round of the 2020 draft, but third-year back Nyheim Hines carried the load in
Mack's absence Sunday with 15 touches, 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
--New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell injured his hamstring when he was
held on a pass route late in the second quarter of his team's 27-17 loss to
Buffalo. Bell returned for five plays in the second half before being pulled
for good and giving way to Frank Gore.
After the game Jets head coach Adam Gase said he regretted putting Bell back
in the game. Gase and Bell had a public spat over injuries and the status of
Bell's hamstring during training camp, with Bell getting pulled from a
scrimmage when he believed he was not injured.
There was no word on how long Bell could be out, and he was not made available
to media after the game.
--New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, the reigning NFL Offensive
Player of the Year, got his leg rolled on by teammate Alvin Kamara during
garbage time of his team's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay, and was seen limping off
the field.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio cited a source Sunday night who said Thomas
was walking around fine in the locker room after the game, though he had yet
to allow the trainers to look at the injury.
Thomas had three catches for 17 yards in the game.
--Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill is believed to have suffered
a broken ankle in his team's 16-13 win over Cincinnati, ESPN's Adam Schefter
reported.
The second-year player was expected to play a big role in the defense heading
into the season, but after he was carted off the field in an air cast,
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters after the game, "I don't think he's
coming back any time soon."
--The Buffalo Bills lost four linebackers to game-ending injuries during their
win over the Jets: Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), Del'Shawn Phillips (quad),
Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tyrel Dodson (undisclosed). It was unclear after
the game how long any of them could be out.
--Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker left his club's 21-11 loss in New England
with an injured hamstring and sat out the second half. He had been dealing
with a hamstring injury in recent weeks and coach Brian Flores said the club
would take a look at Parker on Monday to begin assessing his availability for
Week 2.
--Cleveland rookie left tackle Jedrick Willis Jr. left the fourth quarter of
the Browns' 38-6 loss at Baltimore with a leg injury, though X-rays reportedly
came back negative. Cleveland.com reported the team will likely get an MRI
exam on the leg just to be safe. Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips and tight
end David Njoku left the game with knee injuries, the severity of which are
not yet known.
--Field Level Media