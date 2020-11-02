NFL injury notebook: Ravens, Niners hurting

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley sustained a season-ending left-ankle injury
late in the first quarter of their loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers,
coach John Harbaugh said after the game.
The injury comes two days after the 2019 All-Pro signed a five-year contract
extension worth a reported $98.75 million, including a $22.5 million signing
bonus. Also Sunday, Baltimore guard Tyre Phillips did not return after
suffering an ankle injury.
The 49ers lost star tight end George Kittle (foot) and quarterback Jimmy
Garoppolo (ankle) during the second half of their loss to the host Seattle
Seahawks, and that was after running back Tevin Coleman exited in the first
quarter with a knee injury.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle didn't suffer a major injury,
but the coach was in wait-and-see mode when it came to Garoppolo, who missed 2
1/2 games earlier this season due to a high-ankle sprain.
Coleman, who was just activated off injured reserve on Saturday, started the
game and rushed three times for 20 yards in his first appearance since
spraining his knee in Week 2. He left the game after a 12-yard run with 5:42
remaining in the opening quarter.
The 49ers already were short-handed in the backfield with Raheem Mostert and
Jeff Wilson nursing injuries.
--Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will undergo an MRI after
sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Garrett was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury but started
Sunday before injuring his knee early in the game and seeing his snaps
reduced.
The Browns enter their bye week before returning to action against the
visiting Houston Texans on Nov. 15.
--Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Cam Dantzler left on a stretcher during
the first quarter of Sunday's game in Green Bay with a neck injury and was
taken to the hospital.
Dantzler was attempting to make a tackle when he absorbed an inadvertent thigh
to the head from teammate Anthony Harris. His head tilted back as he fell to
the ground. He was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
"Cam Dantzler has full movement of his body and underwent an x-ray at Lambeau
Field," the Vikings tweeted. "Out of caution, he has been transported to a
nearby hospital for further evaluation."
--Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries sustained a concussion late in
the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He suffered the injury when he was hit in the head and neck by safety Jessie
Bates. Bates was not penalized on the play.
Humphries stayed on the ground for several minutes but eventually took a few
steps toward a cart, which transported him from the field.
--Buffalo center Mitch Morse was ruled out after sustaining a concussion on
the Bills' third play from scrimmage Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Morse remained on the ground after a 3-yard run by Devin Singletary with about
nine minutes left in the first quarter. He was assisted off the field and
escorted to the locker room, with Jon Feliciano taking his place in the
lineup.
Morse has a history of concussions, spending time in the concussion protocol
in the preseason during his first season with Buffalo in 2019 and also in
October 2018 with the Chiefs.
--Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown, who was was ruled inactive
before Sunday's game in Cleveland, was hospitalized when air entered his
bloodstream during a pregame IV, the NFL Network reported early Monday.
Brown came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and practiced with the team in
anticipation of playing Sunday. Brown was expected to spend Sunday night in
the hospital.
--Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton left the game against the Lions because of a
groin injury late in the first half. The team quickly announced he would not
return to the game. The Colts also lost wide receiver Ashton Dulin to a knee
injury.
--Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay suffered a hip injury and left
the game against the Colts in the third quarter. Also, wide receiver Jamal
Agnew exited the game with a rib injury.
--Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson exited their loss to the
Miami Dolphins with a thigh injury. He finished with 47 yards on eight rushes
and 11 yards on two receptions.
--The Pittsburgh Steelers lost two defensive linemen in the win over
Baltimore, according to TribLive.com. Tyson Alualu sustained a knee injury in
the first quarter and did not return to the game. Cameron Heyward left late in
the fourth quarter, and coach Mike Tomlin did not specify the nature of the
injury.
--New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins could be out for three
weeks after sustaining an MCL injury in the second quarter of their overtime
win over the Chicago Bears. He was hurt when another defensive player fell on
his his legs as he was tangling with an offensive lineman.
