NFL injury notebook: Ravens, Niners hurting

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley sustained a season-ending left-ankle injury

late in the first quarter of their loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers,

coach John Harbaugh said after the game.

The injury comes two days after the 2019 All-Pro signed a five-year contract

extension worth a reported $98.75 million, including a $22.5 million signing

bonus. Also Sunday, Baltimore guard Tyre Phillips did not return after

suffering an ankle injury.

The 49ers lost star tight end George Kittle (foot) and quarterback Jimmy

Garoppolo (ankle) during the second half of their loss to the host Seattle

Seahawks, and that was after running back Tevin Coleman exited in the first

quarter with a knee injury.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle didn't suffer a major injury,

but the coach was in wait-and-see mode when it came to Garoppolo, who missed 2

1/2 games earlier this season due to a high-ankle sprain.

Coleman, who was just activated off injured reserve on Saturday, started the

game and rushed three times for 20 yards in his first appearance since

spraining his knee in Week 2. He left the game after a 12-yard run with 5:42

remaining in the opening quarter.

The 49ers already were short-handed in the backfield with Raheem Mostert and

Jeff Wilson nursing injuries.

--Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will undergo an MRI after

sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Garrett was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury but started

Sunday before injuring his knee early in the game and seeing his snaps

reduced.

The Browns enter their bye week before returning to action against the

visiting Houston Texans on Nov. 15.

--Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Cam Dantzler left on a stretcher during

the first quarter of Sunday's game in Green Bay with a neck injury and was

taken to the hospital.

Dantzler was attempting to make a tackle when he absorbed an inadvertent thigh

to the head from teammate Anthony Harris. His head tilted back as he fell to

the ground. He was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

"Cam Dantzler has full movement of his body and underwent an x-ray at Lambeau

Field," the Vikings tweeted. "Out of caution, he has been transported to a

nearby hospital for further evaluation."

--Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries sustained a concussion late in

the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He suffered the injury when he was hit in the head and neck by safety Jessie

Bates. Bates was not penalized on the play.

Humphries stayed on the ground for several minutes but eventually took a few

steps toward a cart, which transported him from the field.

--Buffalo center Mitch Morse was ruled out after sustaining a concussion on

the Bills' third play from scrimmage Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Morse remained on the ground after a 3-yard run by Devin Singletary with about

nine minutes left in the first quarter. He was assisted off the field and

escorted to the locker room, with Jon Feliciano taking his place in the

lineup.

Morse has a history of concussions, spending time in the concussion protocol

in the preseason during his first season with Buffalo in 2019 and also in

October 2018 with the Chiefs.

--Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown, who was was ruled inactive

before Sunday's game in Cleveland, was hospitalized when air entered his

bloodstream during a pregame IV, the NFL Network reported early Monday.

Brown came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and practiced with the team in

anticipation of playing Sunday. Brown was expected to spend Sunday night in

the hospital.

--Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton left the game against the Lions because of a

groin injury late in the first half. The team quickly announced he would not

return to the game. The Colts also lost wide receiver Ashton Dulin to a knee

injury.

--Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay suffered a hip injury and left

the game against the Colts in the third quarter. Also, wide receiver Jamal

Agnew exited the game with a rib injury.

--Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson exited their loss to the

Miami Dolphins with a thigh injury. He finished with 47 yards on eight rushes

and 11 yards on two receptions.

--The Pittsburgh Steelers lost two defensive linemen in the win over

Baltimore, according to TribLive.com. Tyson Alualu sustained a knee injury in

the first quarter and did not return to the game. Cameron Heyward left late in

the fourth quarter, and coach Mike Tomlin did not specify the nature of the

injury.

--New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins could be out for three

weeks after sustaining an MCL injury in the second quarter of their overtime

win over the Chicago Bears. He was hurt when another defensive player fell on

his his legs as he was tangling with an offensive lineman.

