Washington Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall
pick in the draft last April, left in the second quarter of Sunday's game at
Cleveland with a groin injury and did not return.
Young limped off the field with just under 11 minutes to play in the first
half, ripping off his gloves along the way. The former Ohio State star entered
the game tied for the NFL lead with 2.5 sacks this season.
Later Sunday afternoon, Young tweeted, "Was never my plan to start with, it
was always (in God's hands) ...nothing major tho... I'll be back."
The two previous No. 2 overall picks (San Francisco DE Nick Bosa last year and
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley in 2018) both suffered season-ending torn
ACLs last weekend.
--The Chicago Bears fear the knee injury sustained by versatile running back
Tarik Cohen is a torn ACL.
"It looks like he did end up tearing his ACL," head coach Matt Nagy said
following the Bears' 30-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons. "That'll be a big
blow to us."
The injury comes one week after Cohen signed a three-year, $17.3 million
contract extension through the 2023 season. Cohen, 25, has 1,027 yards
rushing, 1,534 yards receiving and 14 total touchdowns in his career.
--Though they won their game against the Dallas Cowboys with a late defensive
stand, the Seattle Seahawks lost safety Jamal Adams and running back Chris
Carson during the game.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Adams sustained a groin strain but he called
Carson's injury a "sprained knee to some extent."
Adams joined the Seahawks in a trade with the New York Jets in the offseason;
Carson saw his 2019 season cut short by a hip injury.
--San Francisco tight end Jordan Reed (knee and ankle) and cornerback Emmanuel
Moseley (concussion) left the 49ers' win over the Giants at New York in the
first half and did not return.
The 49ers were without numerous starters because of injuries, including Bosa,
tight end George Kittle, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem
Mostert.
--Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert injured his ankle during the Eagles'
23-23 tie with Cincinnati and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Goedert is
expected to "miss some time." Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring)
and cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) also left the game with injuries.
--Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted to the locker room with
a shoulder injury during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings and did
not return.
--Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin sustained a hamstring injury in the third
quarter in Denver and did not return.
--Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson sustained a possible concussion
when Steelers safety A.J. Moore and linebacker Dylan Cole hit him on a reverse
midway through the second quarter. The Steelers also lost fullback Derek Watt
with a hamstring injury.
--New York Jets rookie tackle Mekhi Beckton, the No. 11 overall pick, left
Sunday's loss to Indianapolis with a shoulder injury just before halftime and
did not return.
--New Orleans offensive lineman Andrus Peat got his legs rolled up while
blocking during the second quarter of Sunday night's game against Green Bay
and was carted off the field and reportedly taken for X-rays.
