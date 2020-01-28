NFL investigating social media hack

The official Twitter accounts of the league and a number of its teams were

hacked over the past two days, the league said Tuesday.

"On Monday, the NFL cybersecurity department became aware of a breach of a

league-related social media account," a league statement said. "Targeted

breaches and additional failed attempts were discovered across the league and

team accounts. The NFL took immediate action and directed the teams to secure

their social media accounts and prevent further unauthorized access."

The league added that the team's social media sites "have resumed normal

operations."

A group called OurMine took responsibility for the attacks. On at least one

team account, the group said it was out to "show people that everything is

hackable," ESPN reported.

--Field Level Media