Commissioner Roger Goodell's office issued a two-page memo detailing the

changes following a conference call with officials from every team. The memo

says violations that affect the schedule could lead to a loss of draft picks

or even a forfeit.

Changes include longer onboarding process for free agent tryouts, bans on

gatherings outside the club facility, limitations on the number of tryouts

permitted per week, and the implementation of a league-wide video-monitoring

system to ensure compliance with the protocols -- "particularly the mandate

that all staff and players wear PPE while in a club facility and on travel at

all times."

Goodell said protocol violations that result in virus spread and lead to

disruptions in the schedule "will result in additional financial and

competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or

even the forfeit of a game."

"Simply put, compliance is mandatory," the memo says.

Other steps to minimize risks discussed during the call include holding all

meetings virtually, wearing masks and shields during practices and

walk-throughs, decreasing the size of the travel party and reducing the time

spent in locker rooms and lunchrooms.

A total of 20 Titans players and staff members have tested positive since

Sept. 24. Tennessee's Week 4 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed

to Oct. 25.

Sunday's New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game was pushed back to

Monday night after both teams had one positive test, including Patriots

quarterback Cam Newton.

--Field Level Media

