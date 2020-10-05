Commissioner Roger Goodell's office issued a two-page memo detailing the
changes following a conference call with officials from every team. The memo
says violations that affect the schedule could lead to a loss of draft picks
or even a forfeit.
Changes include longer onboarding process for free agent tryouts, bans on
gatherings outside the club facility, limitations on the number of tryouts
permitted per week, and the implementation of a league-wide video-monitoring
system to ensure compliance with the protocols -- "particularly the mandate
that all staff and players wear PPE while in a club facility and on travel at
all times."
Goodell said protocol violations that result in virus spread and lead to
disruptions in the schedule "will result in additional financial and
competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or
even the forfeit of a game."
"Simply put, compliance is mandatory," the memo says.
Other steps to minimize risks discussed during the call include holding all
meetings virtually, wearing masks and shields during practices and
walk-throughs, decreasing the size of the travel party and reducing the time
spent in locker rooms and lunchrooms.
A total of 20 Titans players and staff members have tested positive since
Sept. 24. Tennessee's Week 4 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed
to Oct. 25.
Sunday's New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game was pushed back to
Monday night after both teams had one positive test, including Patriots
quarterback Cam Newton.
