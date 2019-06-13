NFL: Late-game PI reviews will come from booth

A previous proposal would have put the onus on coaches to ask for late-game

reviews of possible pass interference, but the protocol was changed after

coaches reportedly disapproved with that plan.

The NFL's statement read, in part, "After the two-minute warning of each half

and during overtime, the Replay Official will stop the game to initiate a

review for pass interference under stricter criteria than for other reviewable

plays to prevent excessive game stoppages. ...

"A decision on the field will only be reversed when there is 'clear and

obvious visual evidence' that warrants a change."

The Thursday announcement doesn't constitute an official policy for the 2019

season, as the NFL will give teams until next week to provide feedback on the

latest tweak.

The league also announced that it would not take an overly lenient view of

Hail Mary plays during video checks. Referees on the field generally allow

more contact on Hail Mary passes than on typical passes.

"The 'Hail Mary' play will be reviewed in replay consistent with the

guidelines for officiating the play on the field," according to the league

statement.

The move to allow replay review of possible pass-interference penalties was

sparked by a play at the end of this year's NFC Championship Game. Los Angeles

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly hit New Orleans Saints receiver

Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived, but no call was made.

Had the penalty been called, the Saints could have lined up for a game-winning

field goal as time expired. Instead, the Rams ultimately won the game in

overtime and advanced to the Super Bowl.

--Field Level Media