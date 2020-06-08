NFL lays out protocols for reopening facilities

With NFL teams reportedly set to start bringing players back to the workplace later this month, the NFL issued a detailed list of protocols Monday for the reopening of club facilities.

The full nine-page memo, dated Sunday, was published by NFL.com. The league is

putting the detailed procedures in place in response to the coronavirus

pandemic.

The main topics covered are facility access, physical distancing, facility

cleaning and disinfecting, equipment cleaning and disinfecting, food service

and personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygiene, plus the league's

compliance orders.

Among the notable topics:

--Daily coronavirus tests will be administered to all players and club

employees admitted in the "restricted areas" (fields and sidelines, locker

rooms, training/medical areas, player meal and meeting rooms and weight

rooms).

--On-field personnel, including coaches, trainers, physicians and head

equipment manager, will be limited to a maximum of 60 -- in addition to

players.

--Locker rooms must be reconfigured to allow players to maintain the

social-distancing standard of 6 feet of separation.

--Strength and conditioning workouts will be limited to groups of no more than

15 players.

--Virtual meetings are encouraged, with in-person meetings capped at 20

people, "unless physical distancing practices can be adhered to."

--Players and staff must wear surgical or cloth masks whenever inside the

facility "unless a mask cannot be worn by players due to interference with

performance of athletic activities." Cloth masks must be laundered daily.

--Equipment, including helmets and shoulder pads, must be cleaned after each

practice or game.

NFL Network reported earlier Monday that players who need physicals, including

rookies and players signed in free agency, could begin arriving at team

facilities before June 26.

--Field Level Media

