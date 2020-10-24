The new guidelines require any player who falls in that category to be placed

on the reserve-COVID-19 list and to quarantine for at least five days from the

time they interacted with an infected person.

If the player passes required PCR tests, including on the final day of

quarantine, they can then resume team activities. They are also barred from

trraveling with the team during that window, though teams are allowed to

arrange private transport.

American Football League safeguards Sunday prime time slot after Raiders COVID-19 positive YESTERDAY AT 21:22

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders sent their entire starting offensive

line home for the day on Monday before moving them to the team's

Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

In addition, safety Johnathan Abram also was placed on the list for high-risk

contact.

Players who are on the list for contact tracing must quarantine five full

days. Since the remainder of the offensive line last had contact with starting

right tackle Trent Brown on Monday, according to an ESPN report, there is a

chance the four added to the list Thursday could be cleared after testing

Sunday morning, mere hours before their home game against the Tampa Bay

Buccaneers.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson and

right guard Gabe Jackson all were added to the COVID list because they were

deemed high risk for their close proximity to Brown.

--Field Level Media

American Football NFL makes schedule change to Sunday Night Football YESTERDAY AT 20:11