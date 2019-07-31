NFL, Miami legend Buoniconti dies at 78

He

was 78.

Buoniconti struggled with dementia and was admitted to hospice care this week.

He said in 2017 he was convinced that the degenerative brain disease CTE

caused by hits to his head while playing football had "taken my life away,"

and he arranged to donate his brain to science.

"Nick Buoniconti was a true hero of the game," Hall of Fame president and CEO

David Baker said Wednesday in a statement. "His inspiring Hall of Fame journey

that started as a 13th round draft choice to leading the Dolphins 'No Name'

defense is one filled with grit, determination, courage and compassion. Nick's

contributions off the field were even greater than what he did on it. He lived

a life of honor and nobility and his legacy will live forever through his

Bronzed Bust in Canton, Ohio.

"The entire Hall of Fame family mourns Nick's passing and we will keep his

wife Lynn and his entire family in our thoughts and prayers."

Born in Springfield, Mass., Buoniconti played at Notre Dame and was drafted by

the Boston Patriots of the AFL in 1962. He played seven seasons there before a

trade sent him to Miami. So distressed he was by the trade that he planned to

retire, The Palm Beach Post reported.

He changed his mind and played with the Dolphins until his retirement in 1976.

He was a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and was named to eight Pro

Bowl teams, but was best known as part of the 1972 Dolphins who went 17-0 and

are the only undefeated team in the modern era of the NFL.

He had 32 career interceptions.

Years after his retirement in 1976, he recognized the struggles that came with

his brain injuries. He was the subject of a 75-minute documentary aired by HBO

that showed fans how he struggled to do everyday tasks while still being aware

of his diminishing abilities.

Post-career, he had a long career with HBO on its "Inside the NFL" show, and

the network remembered him on Wednesday.

"Nick Buoniconti lived an extraordinary life. He accomplished virtually

everything he set his sights on in life," the network said in a statement. "He

was a trailblazer. Pairing him with Len Dawson on Inside the NFL for 23 years

is an unforgettable part of football television history.

"And then having the blessing of Nick and his wife, Lynn, to chronicle his

lifelong journey and produce a documentary earlier this year is an important

part of our heritage at HBO Sports. It was vintage Nick Buoniconti: honest,

raw and to the point. Everybody at HBO Sports is grateful to have had Nick as

a friend, colleague and part of our family. We send our condolences to the

Buoniconti family."

Post-career, Buoniconti's passion was The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis,

which he helped to found after his son, Marc, was paralyzed in a college

football game while playing for The Citadel in 1985. The organization is

dedicated to raising money and researching spinal cord and brain injuries.

"Today, with a heavy heart and profound sorrow, my family and the entire Miami

Project to Cure Paralysis and Buoniconti Fund community mourn the loss of a

man who was truly larger than life, my father, NFL Hall of Famer Nick

Buoniconti," Marc Buoniconti said in a statement posted to the organization's

website.

"My dad has been my hero and represents what I have always aspired to be; a

leader, a mentor and a champion. He selflessly gave all to football, to his

family and to those who are less fortunate. He made a promise to me that

turned into a revolution in paralysis research. We can best honor his

dedication and endless commitment by continuing with our work until that

promise is fulfilled and a cure is found."

--Field Level Media