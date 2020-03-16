NFL modifies plans for 2020 draft

"In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from

medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities

in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the

2020 NFL Draft," the league said in a statement Monday.

Player selection by clubs will be televised and proceed as originally

scheduled, however the league said it was "exploring innovative options" as to

how to conduct the process, with details coming at a later date.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority -- the health and safety of all

fans and citizens," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement Monday,

noting that the league is already looking at opportunities to return to Las

Vegas at a later date.

"While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas

Community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las

Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL

Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in the

Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

