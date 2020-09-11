49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not cancel practice Friday afternoon, when the air quality rating was 194. If it hits 200, the 49ers would encourage the NFL, which makes the final decision, to postpone the game, Shanahan said.

"Once it gets to 200," Shanahan explained to KNBR Radio, "... you're not

allowed to be out there after that. If it gets to 200 that would be a huge

deal. I know when it's above 150 that does affect a certain group of people

that happen to be higher risk, pre-existing conditions, if it got above 150

you could lose a few players, but 200 is the mark where you can't go out

there."