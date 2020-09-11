The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season
at Levi's Stadium. But air quality ratings could trigger postponement or a
change of venue.
"I'm sure discussions are going on right now to figure out the best and safest
option," Kingsbury said Friday.
Also under consideration at the NFL office is whether to move the Sunday night
game and opening of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Rams and Dallas Cowboys
are scheduled to play in a nationally televised game on NBC.
Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said the franchise continues to
discuss options with the NFL. Demoff told NFL Network on Friday that the Rams
expect, as of now, the game will be played as scheduled.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not cancel practice Friday afternoon, when
the air quality rating was 194. If it hits 200, the 49ers would encourage the
NFL, which makes the final decision, to postpone the game, Shanahan said.
"Once it gets to 200," Shanahan explained to KNBR Radio, "... you're not
allowed to be out there after that. If it gets to 200 that would be a huge
deal. I know when it's above 150 that does affect a certain group of people
that happen to be higher risk, pre-existing conditions, if it got above 150
you could lose a few players, but 200 is the mark where you can't go out
there."
The Cardinals are scheduled to travel to California on Saturday.
