The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season

at Levi's Stadium. But air quality ratings could trigger postponement or a

change of venue.

"I'm sure discussions are going on right now to figure out the best and safest

option," Kingsbury said Friday.

Also under consideration at the NFL office is whether to move the Sunday night

game and opening of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Rams and Dallas Cowboys

are scheduled to play in a nationally televised game on NBC.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said the franchise continues to

discuss options with the NFL. Demoff told NFL Network on Friday that the Rams

expect, as of now, the game will be played as scheduled.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not cancel practice Friday afternoon, when

the air quality rating was 194. If it hits 200, the 49ers would encourage the

NFL, which makes the final decision, to postpone the game, Shanahan said.

"Once it gets to 200," Shanahan explained to KNBR Radio, "... you're not

allowed to be out there after that. If it gets to 200 that would be a huge

deal. I know when it's above 150 that does affect a certain group of people

that happen to be higher risk, pre-existing conditions, if it got above 150

you could lose a few players, but 200 is the mark where you can't go out

there."

The Cardinals are scheduled to travel to California on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

