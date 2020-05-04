NFL mourns coaching legend Shula

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday.

He was 90.

"Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years," the Miami

Dolphins said in a statement. "He brought the winning edge to our franchise

and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our

deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave,

Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike."

Shula was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997 after more than

four decades in the NFL, first as a player and then a coach.

Shula's Dolphins won two Super Bowls and appeared in three others, including

the iconic 1972 team that went undefeated.

At age 33, Shula was named head coach of the Baltimore Colts in 1963. It was

the first of 32 seasons he spent as an NFL head coach. Shula was hired by the

Dolphins in 1970 and retired after the 1995 season with 328 career wins and

490 games coached.

Only Shula and George Halas have at least 300 career victories.

--Field Level Media

