NFL mourns coaching legend Shula

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday.

He was 90.

"Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years," the team

said in a statement. "He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the

Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest

thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna,

Sharon, Anne and Mike."

American Football League scraps international series games in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic 2 HOURS AGO

Shula was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997 after more than

four decades in the NFL, first as a player and then a coach.

"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and

contributors in the history of our game," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said

in a statement on Monday. "He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so

many lives. The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a

team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life. As

a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL

Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades

inspired excellence and exemplified integrity. His iconic legacy will endure

through his family and continue to inspire generations to come. We extend our

heartfelt sympathy to Don's wife Mary Anne along with his children Dave,

Donna, Sharon and Mike, the Shula family, and the Dolphins organization."

Shula's Dolphins won two Super Bowls and appeared in three others, including

the iconic 1972 team that went undefeated.

"Today is a sad day," Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel said in a statement.

"Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect

of his life. He will be so missed by so many but his legacy of character and

excellence will endure. All my best to Mary Anne and the Shula family."

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who played for Shula from 1983-95,

expressed his condolences on Twitter.

"Coach Shula -- you will truly be missed! You embody the definition of

'greatness.' You brought that winning attitude with you every day and made

everyone around you better," Marino wrote. "Thank you for always believing in

me. You made me a better player and person. My thoughts & prayers are with

the entire Shula Family. Love you Coach!"

At age 33, Shula was named head coach of the Baltimore Colts in 1963. It was

the first of 33 seasons he spent as an NFL head coach. Shula was hired by the

Dolphins in 1970 and retired after the 1995 season with 328 career wins and

490 games coached.

Only Shula and George Halas have at least 300 career victories.

Drafted in the ninth round by Cleveland in 1951, Shula played seven seasons as

a defensive back with the Browns (1951-52), Colts (1953-56) and Washington

Redskins (1957). He played in 73 games and collected 21 interceptions.

--Field Level Media

American Football NFL mourns coaching legend Shula 3 HOURS AGO