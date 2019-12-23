NFL moves start time of games with playoff implications

Three teams still hoping to clinch a playoff spot -- the Pittsburgh Steelers,

Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans -- will kick off at 4:25 p.m. instead of

at their scheduled 1 p.m. start times. The Oakland Raiders, who also haven't

been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, already were scheduled at

that hour.

The 4:25 p.m. time window features the Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens, the

Washington Redskins at the Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York

Giants, the Titans at the Houston Texans, and the Raiders at the Denver

Broncos.

If the Eagles win or Dallas loses, Philadelphia wins the NFC East. If the

Titans win, they're in as the second wild-card entrant in the AFC. The other

teams need a win and some help.

The contest between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers already had

been flexed to the 8:20 p.m. spot on Sunday. The winner will win the NFC West

and be guaranteed a home game. The loser will fall to a wild-card spot.

--Field Level Media