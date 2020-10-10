Rapoport announced the suspension Friday night to his 2.3 million followers on
Twitter.
"Recently, I posted something to my social channels without clearance from NFL
Network, which went against its guidelines. As a result, I will be off-air
until October 22," Rapoport said in his statement. "I respect and understand
the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake."
