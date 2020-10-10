NFL Network suspends reporter Rapoport

Rapoport announced the suspension Friday night to his 2.3 million followers on
Twitter.
"Recently, I posted something to my social channels without clearance from NFL
Network, which went against its guidelines. As a result, I will be off-air
until October 22," Rapoport said in his statement. "I respect and understand
the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake."
The New York Post said Rapoport was suspended for posting a video ad for a
men's grooming product that the network hadn't authorized.
His suspension will keep him off the network throughout Weeks 5 and 6.
He becomes the second high-profile reporter suspended by a network over the
past three months.
On July 11, ESPN suspended NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski without pay after
he sent a profane email to Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley after Hawley
wrote a letter to league commissioner Adam Silver that questioned the NBA's
relationship with China, among other points.
--Field Level Media