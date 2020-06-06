American Football

Trump: Brees shouldn't have backed off flag comments

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Donald Trump

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Friday criticised Drew Brees' decision to publicly apologise and walk back his comments about "disrespecting the flag."

  • 'We were wrong' - NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism
  • Paul Parker: Speak from the heart about racism, not out of fear
American Football

'We were wrong' - NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism

2 HOURS AGO

The New Orleans Saints quarterback apologised on Thursday for comments he made that he described as "insensitive and completely missed the mark."

He said Wednesday that he "will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country" while reiterating his objection to NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

Numerous black athletes, including NBA star LeBron James, expressed outrage at Brees. Several of Brees' New Orleans teammates were among the NFL players who were irate.

Trump, though, said on his Twitter account that he doesn't think Brees needed to issue an apology.

"I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he's truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honouring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high...

"We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!"

Brees posted an open-letter reply to Trump on his Instagram account on Friday night.

"Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag," Brees wrote.

"It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.

"We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.

"We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history! If not now, then when?

We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.
Play Icon
WATCH

Saints safety Malcom Jenkins ‘hurt’ by Drew Brees comments: ‘I can’t let this slide’

00:00:53

Trump's comments came hours before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apologised and said that the league was wrong for not listening to players and their concerns about social justice and racism.

Social injustice has been a major source of tension in the NFL since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling before games during the 2016 season to bring attention to police brutality. Kaepernick hasn't played in an NFL game since that year.

The NFL's relationship with black players is under scrutiny in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A group of players requested the NFL take strong action on Thursday in a video directed at Goodell and other NFL officials.

Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phones. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers - Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao - were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting both a second-degree murder and a second-degree manslaughter.

American Football

Goodell: NFL was wrong for not listening to players' concerns

9 HOURS AGO
American Football

'We were wrong': Goodell says league failed to listen to players on protests

11 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

'We were wrong' - NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism

2 HOURS AGO
American Football

Goodell: NFL was wrong for not listening to players' concerns

9 HOURS AGO
American Football

'We were wrong': Goodell says league failed to listen to players on protests

11 HOURS AGO
American Football

NFL coaches allowed to return to facilities on Friday

YESTERDAY AT 16:22

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Saints safety Malcom Jenkins ‘hurt’ by Drew Brees comments: ‘I can’t let this slide’

00:00:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

03/06/2020 AT 13:44
Play Icon
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Tennis

Sharapova marches on in Stuttgart as Konta falls to Sevastova

27/04/2017 AT 14:34
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
Liga

Agent: Benitez has not been given 'ultimatum' by Real Madrid

16/12/2015 AT 10:41
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article'We were wrong' - NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism
Next articleOle! La Liga fires up again after old foes unite