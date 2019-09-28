NFL, NFLRA finalize new collective bargaining agreement

The new deal runs through May 31, 2026. The current CBA was set to expire in

May 2020.

"This agreement solidifies the working partnership between the league and

officials toward the common goal of developing and training the best officials

in the world," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football

operations. "We will continue working together to provide fans, players and

coaches with officiating performance that meets the highest standards demanded

by the game."

While terms of the deal were not released, the new CBA covers compensation and

benefits and emphasizes training and development of officials.

"We see this new CBA as a partnership with the league that benefits our

membership but also seeks to make our game better," said NFLRA president Tony

Steratore, in his 20th season as a game official in 2019. "We all must keep

pace with the speed and skill of the players, not to mention the increased use

of technology. It is good to get these negotiations behind us."

By finalizing the agreement early, the league avoids a similar situation to

2012 when the NFL locked out referees only to have replacement officials

succumb to high-profile blunders. The most attention-getting mistake came on a

last-second pass to the end zone that gave the Seattle Seahawks a victory over

the Green Bay Packers.

