NFL, NFLRA finalize new collective bargaining agreement
The NFL and NFL Referees Association have finalized a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, both sides announced Saturday.
The new deal runs through May 31, 2026. The current CBA was set to expire in
May 2020.
"This agreement solidifies the working partnership between the league and
officials toward the common goal of developing and training the best officials
in the world," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football
operations. "We will continue working together to provide fans, players and
coaches with officiating performance that meets the highest standards demanded
by the game."
While terms of the deal were not released, the new CBA covers compensation and
benefits and emphasizes training and development of officials.
"We see this new CBA as a partnership with the league that benefits our
membership but also seeks to make our game better," said NFLRA president Tony
Steratore, in his 20th season as a game official in 2019. "We all must keep
pace with the speed and skill of the players, not to mention the increased use
of technology. It is good to get these negotiations behind us."
By finalizing the agreement early, the league avoids a similar situation to
2012 when the NFL locked out referees only to have replacement officials
succumb to high-profile blunders. The most attention-getting mistake came on a
last-second pass to the end zone that gave the Seattle Seahawks a victory over
the Green Bay Packers.
