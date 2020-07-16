NFL: No fans allowed at training camp

Fans will not be allowed to attend NFL training camps due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday.

"Fans will not be permitted at training camp this year," NFL spokesman Brian

McCarthy told Pro Football Talk via email. "This is a league-wide policy.

Clubs may hold up to two events at their stadium provided they adhere to all

state and local guidelines."

The NFL's statement comes on the heels of individual teams such as the

Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins

announcing that they were not going to allow fans to attend training camp.

American Football 72 NFL players test positive for COVID-19, players' union says 3 HOURS AGO

The NFL already has said teams will play no more than two preseason games,

while the NFL Players Association has recommended that none are played.

--Field Level Media

American Football Receiver Stills among dozens arrested at protest for Breonna Taylor YESTERDAY AT 19:16