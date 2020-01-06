NFL: No foul on Rudolph's winning TD

"There is contact by both players, but none of that contact rises to the level

of a foul," Riveron told pool reporter Larry Holder of The Athletic after the

game. "This is consistent with what we've done all year long, we left the

ruling on the field. We let it stand."

Rudolph caught a 4-yard touchdown on a fade from Kirk Cousins, while being

covered by cornerback P.J. Williams. Rudolph appeared to extend his right hand

and give a slight push to Williams' chest before elevating to make the grab.

There was no official stoppage for a review before the game was deemed final,

but Riveron said the play was looked at from plenty of angles. He said he was

satisfied with what he needed to see to make the call.

Pass interference and non-calls of pass interference were added as reviewable

plays this season, a change that stemmed directly from an incorrect non-call

that went against the Saints late in last year's NFC Championship Game.

Between challenges and official reviews, very few such plays were overturned

from the call on the field during the regular season.

Rudolph's touchdown came on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line on the first

possession of overtime. Had New Orleans stopped Minnesota, the Vikings likely

would have kicked a field goal, allowing the Saints a possession to tie or win

the game.

The Saints forced overtime with a 10-point rally in the fourth quarter,

including the game-tying 49-yard field goal with two seconds left in

regulation.

