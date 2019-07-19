NFL notebook: Amputated Norton out of hospital after losing arm

The 22-year-old Norton, who underwent six surgeries since his July 4 wreck,

spoke on camera briefly from the parking lot at Jackson Memorial Hospital and

thanked his numerous supporters through the ordeal.

"I just want to give a big thank you first of all to God for me still being

here," Norton said. "Second of all to Jackson Medical Center. They did a great

job. They took great care of me while I was in here.

Norton, who played at the University of Miami, said that several Dolphins

teammates and coaches saw him in the hospital often, and cited first-year head

coach Brian Flores as a daily guest to his room since the career-ending

accident. NFL officials have said league and team insurance will cover his

medical bills.

--A 64-year-old Missouri man who aimed a laser pointer at New England

quarterback Tom Brady's face during the AFC Championship pleaded guilty to

disturbing the peace and must pay a $500 fine.

Dwyan Morgan of Lee's Summit faced up to a year in jail or a fine up to

$1,000, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in April. The

incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 37-31 overtime win

against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 20.

A photographer for KMBC in Kansas City recorded evidence of a green laser

shining in Brady's face. Prosecutors did not say how investigators were able

to determine that Morgan was allegedly involved. Morgan has been banned for

life from the stadium.

--The Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., filling out their

90-man roster.

Contract terms were not announced. He takes the spot of Aaron Burbridge, who

unexpectedly retired Wednesday at age 25 and was waived.

Dunbar, a 23-year-old Houston product who went undrafted in 2018, spent most

of last year on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, appearing in just one

game. In college, he caught 180 passes for 2,430 yards, adding 11 touchdowns

for the Cougars.

