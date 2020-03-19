NFL notebook: Bears acquire Foles from Jaguars
The Chicago Bears agreed to acquire quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 fourth-round pick, per multiple reports Wednesday.
Foles was just one season into a four-year, $88 million deal signed last
March. The Jaguars will absorb $18.75 million in dead money in 2020.
Multiple reports earlier Wednesday said the Bears discussed a trade for
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, but they had concerns about his
health.
--Seattle Seahawks free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has found the
market cooler than expected, multiple outlets reported.
According to ESPN, Clowney has yet to find a team offering the $20 million
annual average he hoped for. NFL Network reported Clowney's best offer might
come from Seattle.
--After nine years with the Denver Broncos, Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris
Jr. said he will join the Los Angeles Chargers.
ESPN reported his deal is for two years, $20.25 million. The Chargers also
added former Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph on a reported two-year, $17
million deal.
--The Broncos reportedly acquired Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey from
the Tennessee Titans for a 2020 seventh-round pick.
Casey, 30, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans and earned
his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2019. He has three years and $37.9
million remaining on his contract.
--The New Orleans Saints brought back former safety Malcolm Jenkins on a
four-year, $32 million deal with $16.25 million guaranteed and up to $3
million additional in incentives.
The Philadelphia Eagles declined the 11-year veteran's $7.85 million contract
option for the 2020 season on Tuesday. Jenkins was the Saints' first-round
pick in 2009.
--The Los Angeles Rams re-signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth and reportedly
added former Bears first-round edge rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle
A'Shawn Robinson.
Per NFL Network, Whitworth's deal is for three years and $30 million with
$12.5 million in guarantees and $7.5 million more available via incentives.
Floyd's deal is reportedly for one year and $10 million guaranteed, plus up to
$3.5 million in incentives. Robinson got a two-year, $17 million deal,
according to NFL Network.
--Defensive end Dante Fowler agreed to join the Atlanta Falcons on a reported
three-year, $48 million deal.
--The Detroit Lions agreed with cornerback Desmond Trufant on a two-year, $21
million deal, according to multiple reports, hours after the Falcons released
him. ESPN reported that the new deal includes a guaranteed $14 million.
--The Minnesota Vikings added former Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce on a
reported three-year, $27 million deal, and they released guard Josh Kline.
--The Seahawks brought back former first-round defensive end Bruce Irvin, and
they also reportedly added offensive tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi.
--The Carolina Panthers released safety Eric Reid and reportedly added wide
receiver Seth Roberts and guard John Miller. The Bengals released Miller
earlier in the day.
--The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed cornerback Eli Apple, formerly of
the Saints.
--The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with
linebacker Devon Kennard, according to NFL Network. The deal includes $12.25
million guaranteed.
--The New York Jets officially released cornerback Trumaine Johnson and
reportedly re-signed slot corner Brian Poole on a one-year, $5 million deal.
--The Dallas Cowboys reportedly re-signed cornerback Anthony Brown,
center/guard Joe Looney and kicker Kai Forbath and agreed to terms with former
Jets cornerback Maurice Canady. Brown got a three-year, $15.5 million deal,
per NFL Network.
--The New England Patriots added defensive tackle Beau Allen on a reported
two-year, $8 million deal.
--The Detroit Lions acquired safety Duron Harmon from the Patriots for a swap
of late-round picks and added former Patriot defensive tackle Danny Shelton on
a reported two-year, $8 million deal.
--The Miami Dolphins reportedly added two former Patriots, center Ted Karras
and linebacker Elandon Roberts. Karras' deal is one year for $4 million, per
The Athletic.
--The Cincinnati Bengals released cornerback B.W. Webb, and they added guard
Xavier Su'a-Filo on a three-year, $10 million deal, per ESPN.
--The Cleveland Browns reportedly added former Raiders first-round safety Karl
Joseph and linebacker B.J. Goodson.
--The Washington Redskins reportedly retained defensive end Nate Orchard and
added safety Sean Davis and running back J.D. McKissic.
--The New York Giants added offensive tackle Cameron Fleming on a one-year
deal with a max value of $4 million, per NFL Network.
--The San Francisco 49ers re-signed center Ben Garland on a reported one-year,
$2.25 million deal.
--The Green Bay Packers reportedly re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis for one
year and $2.5 million.
--The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly added defensive lineman Rodney Gunter on
a three-year deal.
--The Pittsburgh Steelers released fullback Roosevelt Nix, one day after
signing fullback Derek Watt.
--The Buffalo Bills reportedly added running back Taiwan Jones on a one-year
deal.
