NFL notebook: Bengals QB Dalton to start vs. Jets

Dalton started the Bengals' first eight games of the season before being

benched in favor of rookie Ryan Finley. The 2019 fourth-round pick has

completed just 41 of 87 passes for 474 yards with two touchdowns and two

interceptions in three games.

Dalton, the winningest quarterback in club history, has started 128 games for

Cincinnati since the start of his rookie season in 2011. The franchise last

made the playoffs in 2015.

--Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was designated to return

from injured reserve and could make his season debut Sunday at Denver.

The 23-year-old participated in Monday's practice, after which coach Anthony

Lynn said staff would evaluate James' progress from foot surgery before

deciding whether he would play this week.

The Chargers could also get back safety Adrian Phillips, who was designated to

return from IR on Nov. 14. He hasn't played since Week 2 because of a broken

arm.

--Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack has been ruled out of Sunday's

game against Tennessee, coach Frank Reich announced.

Mack injured his hand during Indianapolis' victory over Jacksonville on Nov.

17 and underwent surgery the following day. The 23-year-old has 862 rushing

yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season.

--The right hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in

Philadelphia's loss to Seattle isn't serious, and he isn't expected to miss

practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said.

Wentz was diagnosed with a bruise on the middle finger of his throwing hand

after further evaluation, Pederson said. Wentz should be OK to play on Sunday

at Miami.

In other positive medical news for the Eagles, veteran right tackle Lane

Johnson said that he'd be cleared from concussion protocol on Tuesday.

--Eagles Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks explained his exit from Sunday's

game due to anxiety in an unapologetic statement the day after he was unable

to continue against Seattle.

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Brooks needed to leave the game due to anxiety

after the team's third offensive series. Brooks, 30, logged 12 snaps in the

loss to the Seahawks. Before leaving, he'd played every offensive snap since

Week 2.

--Nearly three weeks after re-signing with the team that drafted him five

years ago, wide receiver Jordan Matthews was waived by Philadelphia after his

third stint with the Eagles.

The team announced the move one day after the Eagles' second straight home

loss dropped Philadelphia to 5-6 entering December.

--The Colts will place tight end Eric Ebron on season-ending injured reserve

with multiple ankle injuries, per reports.

Ebron caught four passes for 44 yards in a loss to Houston last Thursday after

missing multiple practices during the week. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

reported Ebron needs surgery on both ankles.

--The Broncos selected quarterback Drew Lock in the second round of the 2019

NFL Draft as the quarterback of the future. The future might arrive on Sunday

in Denver.

Coach Vic Fangio said it's possible Lock could be activated this week from

injured reserve. Fangio added the rookie from Missouri could start at home

against the Chargers.

--The New York Giants announced that safety Jabrill Peppers sustained a

transverse process fracture and wide receiver Golden Tate is in the concussion

protocol after Sunday's game in Chicago.

Peppers, 24, exited the loss to the Bears with what was initially reported as

a hip injury. His timetable is uncertain, but coach Pat Shurmur said he

doesn't believe the injury will end Peppers' season.

Tate, 31, was hurt on his 23-yard touchdown catch late in the loss. The back

of his helmet struck the ground after he leaped to pull in the catch.

--New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead could miss several

weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win against Carolina,

NFL Network reported.

Armstead, 28, was helped off in the first quarter and then carted to the

locker room. Armstead almost certainly will not play this Sunday in Atlanta.

--The XFL nixed a reunion between the Detroit Lions and journeyman quarterback

Josh Johnson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The eight-team league, which launches in 2020, reportedly declined to release

Johnson from his contract with the Los Angeles Wildcats. The Lions apparently

showed interest in bringing back Johnson, whom they cut on Sept. 17, after

Matthew Stafford went down with a back injury earlier this month.

--Oakland Raiders rookie receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered a broken rib and

punctured lung during Sunday's loss to the Jets, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

reported.

Renfrow, 23, left the game midway through the third quarter and did not

return. He finished with three catches for 31 yards.

--The Carolina Panthers fear defensive tackle Dontari Poe could miss the rest

of the season, reportedly with a torn quadriceps suffered in Sunday's loss to

the Saints.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Poe was scheduled for an MRI. The

29-year-old veteran has 22 tackles and four sacks in 11 games (10 starts) this

season.

--Field Level Media