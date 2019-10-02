NFL notebook: Bengals WR Ross reportedly out several games

Per NFL Network, Ross' absence could be "in the range of a month or so." Ross

had his arm in a sling after the 27-3 defeat, which dropped the Bengals to

0-4. The team has been without star wideout A.J. Green since training camp,

and Green is expected to miss a few more games.

Ross, 24, is having a breakout season after disappointing through two years

since being drafted ninth overall in 2017. He has 16 catches for 328 yards and

three touchdowns in four games, although he has cooled off with just five

catches for 58 yards over the last two.

Ross played in just three games as a rookie in 2017, not catching a pass, and

then missed three games in 2018. He finished with 21 catches for 210 yards and

seven touchdowns last season.

--The New York Giants activated wide receiver Golden Tate following his

four-game suspension, and they also signed linebacker Josiah Tauaefa from the

practice squad and released wide receivers Bennie Fowler and T.J. Jones.

Tate, 31, is expected to make his Giants debut Sunday against visiting

Minnesota. He was suspended in July for violating the league policy on

performance-enhancing drugs.

Tate signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants in March, two

days after the team traded away star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the

Cleveland Browns. Tate caught 611 passes for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns in

137 games with Seattle, Detroit and Philadelphia.

--Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short will have surgery for a

partially torn rotator cuff and miss the rest of the season.

The Panthers placed the two-time Pro Bowl selection on injured reserve. Short

sustained the injury in Week 2 against Tampa Bay and sat out the past two

games. Short, 30, made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018 and was voted a team

captain for the first time this season.

Carolina signed defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. from the practice squad to

fill Short's spot on the active roster.

--A day after an MRI exam revealed a partially torn ACL in his left knee,

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb told reporters that he was as taken

aback as anyone by the diagnosis.

"Nobody was as surprised to know it was a partially torn ACL than myself,"

said Chubb, who got an MRI on Monday after waking up with some stiffness,

which he thought was just postgame soreness. Through four games this year, he

had one sack, six QB hits and 21 tackles (five for loss).

Chubb said the training staff checked his ACL on the sideline during the

Sunday game against Jacksonville -- after he injured the knee early in the

fourth quarter -- and ruled that it was stable. "I felt comfortable enough to

go back out there and play," he said Tuesday, hours before being placed on

injured reserve.

--The Houston Texans signed veteran safety Mike Adams to help shore up the

back end of their defense.

The 38-year-old Adams has recorded 30 interceptions in 15 NFL seasons. He was

a Pro Bowl selection in back-to-back seasons (2014-15) for the Indianapolis

Colts. He spent the past two seasons with the Panthers but wasn't retained.

Houston waived tight end Jerell Adams (no relation) to open up the roster

space. Jerell Adams played in one game for the Texans this season and didn't

have a catch. He also spent part of last season on the team's practice squad.

--The Baltimore Ravens waived outside linebacker Tim Williams, a former

third-round pick in his third season.

Williams, 25, was drafted 78th overall in 2017 out of Alabama, after once

being considered a likely first-round pick.

He had no sacks and two QB hits in eight games as a rookie, then totaled two

sacks and three QB hits in seven games last season. Williams did not have a

sack in four games this season, playing a season-low seven snaps Sunday in

Baltimore's 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

--Field Level Media