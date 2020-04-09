NFL notebook: Brady talks Patriots departure

"I knew that our time was coming to an end," the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers

quarterback said during an appearance Wednesday on "The Howard Stern Show" on

SiriusXM.

After 20 seasons and a record six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, Brady

told Stern "it was just time" to move on.

"I don't know what to say other than that," Brady said. "I accomplished

everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, an

incredible group of people, and that will never change. No one can ever take

that away from me, no one can ever take those experiences or Super Bowl

championships away from us."

--Jameis Winston took the high road in discussing Tom Brady, after the

"greatest of all time" (GOAT) claimed the quarterback spot with the

Buccaneers.

"One thing about Tom Brady is it's understood that he is the GOAT," Winston

said to FOX News. "For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you

love so much, I guess that's kudos to me."

--First-year Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said moving on from

quarterback Cam Newton was a difficult -- but correct -- decision for his

team.

"I think the world of Cam -- as a person, and then everyone knows the type of

player he's been for many, many years," Rhule said.

Rhule also lauded new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, saying, "I think he's the

perfect fit for us, for our offense, for where this team wants to go."

--Quarterback Andy Dalton's future with the Cincinnati Bengals remains

undecided, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on a Zoom call.

Taylor cited the uncertainty of an abnormal offseason, saying "there are a lot

of unknowns right now."

"When we say we're keeping all of our options on the table, (keeping Dalton

is) one of the options on the table for that very reason," Taylor said.

--The Atlanta Falcons revealed their 2020 uniforms, their first new look in 17

years.

The Falcons revealed black jerseys and black pants for home games and a

white-on-white combination on the road. "ATL" is emblazoned over the numbers

on the front of the jersey. They also unveiled an alternate jersey with a red

and black gradient, and a throwback jersey similar to one they've worn in

recent years.

The team had planned to unveil the changes next Tuesday, but ESPN's Adam

Schefter reported that internet leaks pushed the plans forward.

--New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said sports will help Americans

return to normalcy once the threat of the coronavirus fades and games can

begin again.

"That's typically something that's really brought us through a lot of tough

situations throughout our country," Brees said on "The Ellen Show," per ESPN.

"I think people have been able to lean on their local sports teams or national

teams to just unite them and get their minds off the challenges of daily life

or daily struggle."

--The NFL is working to make sure technical glitches don't interrupt the draft

-- being conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic -- later this

month.

ESPN reported the league is building in several safeguards to protect teams

from lost internet connections or other interruptions that might otherwise

result in missed picks or insufficient time to make trades.

The league also announced its three-day, virtual draft coverage will function

as a fundraiser benefiting six non-profits contributing to COVID-19 relief.

--Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has been contacted by only three teams,

NFL Network reported, two weeks before the draft begins.

NFL Network reported the Bengals (No. 1 pick) and the next two teams in the

order -- the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions -- have contacted Young,

whom many believe is the draft's best prospect.

--Washington Redskins right guard Brandon Scherff signed his one-year

franchise tender.

Scherff's 2020 salary is scheduled to be $15.03 million, but the sides have

until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.

--The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with free agent running

back DeAndre Washington, Yahoo Sports reported.

Washington, 27, had 108 carries for 387 yards and three touchdowns for the

Oakland Raiders in 2019.

--New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas signed his second-round restricted free

agency tender. A 2018 Pro Bowler, Rosas will make $3.3 million in 2020.

--Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond signed his original-round

restricted free agency tender, worth $2.1 million.

--The New Orleans Saints re-signed offensive lineman Cameron Tom after

declining to tender him as a restricted free agent.

--The Seattle Seahawks re-signed offensive lineman Jordan Simmons after

declining to tender him as an exclusive-rights free agent.

--The Baltimore Ravens waived defensive end Ufomba Kamalu.

--Field Level Media