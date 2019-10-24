NFL notebook: Brady unsure about future status

"One day I'll wake up and feel like that will be enough. When that day comes,

that day comes. I don't know if it will be after this year. I don't know if it

will be five years from now," the 42-year-old Brady said Wednesday on WEEI's

"The Greg Hill Show."

Brady's comments come on the heels of a reminder from ESPN's Adam Schefter

that the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player's contract will expire after the

2019 season and that his house in Massachusetts is up for sale. Brady

underscored on Wednesday that nothing is certain about his future.

"I think that's the great part for me -- I don't know. I think that's been a

unique situation that I've been in," said Brady, who is in his 20th NFL

season, all in New England.

--New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees practiced and may be a game-time

decision this Sunday.

Brees threw during practice with his surgically repaired right thumb,

officially deemed limited. Asked if he plans to play Sunday against the

Cardinals, Brees told reporters, "That's the plan."

Head coach Sean Payton was less definitive, saying he may wait until Sunday to

make a decision. Brees has not played since Sept. 15.

--Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was placed on injured reserve, ending his

2019 season with the team, but it appears possible he could play elsewhere.

According to multiple reports from NFL Network, Gordon has battled two bone

bruises in his knee but believes he is close to returning to play. The

Patriots, however, are moving on and will waive him from injured reserve once

he's healthy, per multiple reports.

--Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to a limited

practice session six days after dislocating his right kneecap.

Mahomes went through stretches, and then moved gingerly while throwing and

delivering handoffs. Coach Andy Reid has yet to rule out the reigning NFL MVP

returning for Sunday night's home game against Green Bay.

--New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold did not practice, according to the

team's injury report, after having his toenail removed.

Head coach Adam Gase expressed confidence before practice that Darnold would

be able to do individual and seven-on-seven team drills, but he was ultimately

a non-participant.

--Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan did not practice as he recovers from

an ankle injury.

Quinn said Monday that the Falcons believe Ryan could return late in the week,

but he stopped short of saying the quarterback will play this weekend.

--For the first time since being injured in Week 1, Nick Foles was on the

field with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A limited practice participant, Foles (broken collarbone) will be restricted

to non-contact activity but is on schedule to be activated from injured

reserve by Week 11, NFL Network reported.

--The Arizona Cardinals addressed their ailing backfield, signing running

backs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner to contracts.

Zenner, ironically, was slated to be on the field for Arizona's game in New

Orleans this weekend before being released by the Saints on Tuesday. Arizona

running backs David Johnson (ankle) and D.J. Foster (hamstring) are nursing

injuries.

--Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung will make his season

debut Sunday at Chicago, albeit on rotational reps.

Okung has not played this season. He has been sidelined since June after

suffering a pulmonary embolism because of blood clots and was placed on the

non-football injury list.

--New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele will have surgery Friday on his

shoulder, moving ahead with the procedure amid a dispute with the team about

the injury's severity.

He has missed three games while seeking surgery on a torn labrum, although the

team has wanted him to play through the injury this season and has fined him

since Saturday for each day he missed practice.

--Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will not play Thursday against

Washington.

The sixth-year pro was listed as "out" with a hamstring injury on the Vikings'

final injury report. Earlier this week, coach Mike Zimmer was optimistic that

Thielen could return to action after being hurt last Sunday. The receiver was

unable to practice, however.

--Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is questionable to play Thursday.

Peterson is nursing an ankle injury and has insisted that he will play against

the Vikings. Peterson played 10 seasons (2007-16) with Minnesota and is the

franchise's leading rusher with 11,747 yards.

--Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was placed on the NFL's

reserve/commissioner exempt list.

The move comes three days after Chickillo was arrested and charged with three

misdemeanors stemming from a domestic disturbance incident involving his

girlfriend.

--Field Level Media