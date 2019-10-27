NFL notebook: Brees reportedly will start Sunday

The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards has been sidelined since tearing a

ligament in his right thumb in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept.

15.

Brees, 40, was a limited participant in practice this week and was listed as

questionable on the Saints' injury report.

Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 as the starter after replacing Brees, completing

67.7 percent of his passes for 1,370 yards with nine touchdowns and two

interceptions this season.

--Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, on the other hand, will miss his

team's game Sunday, snapping a decade-long streak of 154 consecutive starts.

Veteran Matt Schaub will start under center when the Falcons (1-6) host the

Seattle Seahawks (5-2). Danny Etling was promoted from the practice squad to

back up Schaub.

Ryan, 34, sustained the injury in last Sunday's loss to the Rams. The 2016 NFL

Most Valuable Player has started every game for Atlanta since Dec. 20, 2009

and is tied for the NFL lead with 15 touchdown passes.

--The New York Jets cut veteran guard Kelechi Osemele amidst a month-long

injury dispute.

The news followed a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier Saturday that

Osemele and the NFL Players Association were considering specific action

against a team doctor after it was revealed that damage to Osemele's torn

labrum was more extensive than first thought. Osemele had surgery Friday

against the Jets wishes.

The Jets doubted the severity of the injury and team physicians cleared

Osemele, who has not played since Week 3. The team wanted him to play through

the injury and have surgery after the season. New York has fined him since

last Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team for each day he missed

practice.

--The Los Angeles Chargers activated left tackle Russell Okung, officially

clearing the way for the veteran to make his 2019 debut. In a corresponding

move, the team placed rookie safety Nasir Adderley on injured reserve.

Okung, the anchor of an offensive line decimated by injuries, has been

sidelined since June after suffering a pulmonary embolism because of blood

clots and was placed on the non-football injury list.

--Wide receiver Josh Gordon is expected to be ready to come off injured

reserve within two weeks, at which point the New England Patriots will release

him, ESPN reported.

If he is released after the trade deadline on Tuesday, Gordon would be placed

on waivers and could be claimed by another team and play right away.

Gordon, 28, had been battling bone bruises in his left knee, then sustained

further injury on Oct. 10 against the New York Giants. He did not play Monday

night against the New York Jets, and the Patriots acquired Mohamed Sanu from

the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick on Tuesday.

--Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hinted at a possible return to the

NFL while representing a CBD company at a press conference on Friday.

Though he said earlier this month on WEEI radio that he would not be

returning, he seemed to crack the door during the event announcing a

partnership between CBD Medic and Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place,

reportedly stating, "I also want to have the option to get back into the game,

and if I'm banned next year (for using CBD) I can't.

--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and

expect him to make his season debut against the Tennessee Titans after

injuring his neck in an offseason car wreck.

The Buccaneers have the lowest-ranked pass defense in the NFL, and

Pierre-Paul's production -- he led the team with 12.5 sacks last season --

could be a boost for the beleaguered unit.

--Field Level Media