NFL notebook: Broncos acquire CB Bouye from Jaguars

Bouye to the

Denver Broncos for a fourth-round 2020 draft selection, according to multiple

reports.

The deal can't officially be consummated until the new league year begins on

March 18. Bouye confirmed he was dealt when he spoke to ESPN's Josina

Anderson. He said received calls from Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell

and Broncos executive vice president John Elway.

Bouye has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $67.5 million deal. He is

slated to make $13 million in 2020.

The 28-year-old had 65 tackles and one interception last season. He was a Pro

Bowl pick for the Jaguars in 2017 when he recorded a career-best six

interceptions.

--Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being featured in the

team's secret reveal of its new uniforms planned for April, according to a

report by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Saying early in the offseason that "no one knows what the future holds,"

Beckham underwent surgery in January to repair a core muscle injury that

plagued him throughout this season. Those comments fueled speculation that

Beckham could be traded just a year after the Browns acquired him from New

York.

Beckham went on to dismiss any doubts about leaving Cleveland when he told

Cleveland.com, "It's just done. It's time to put it to bed. I'm going to be

here. There's nothing more to talk about."

--The Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways with veteran wide receiver Travis

Benjamin, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

After four seasons with the Chargers and four with the Cleveland Browns, the

30-year-old Benjamin will become a free agent when the league year begins on

March 18.

Benjamin caught just six passes for 30 yards and no touchdowns in five games

in 2019 before landing on injured reserve on Oct. 17 with a quadriceps injury.

--The New York Giants exercised the 2020 option for quarterback Alex Tanney,

according to multiple reports.

Tanney's salary of $950,000 remains non-guaranteed. He is expected to compete

for a backup role behind starter Daniel Jones.

Tanney, 32, Has appeared in two NFL games, completing 11 of 15 passes for 100

yards and a touchdown.

--Field Level Media