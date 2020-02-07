NFL notebook: Brown apologizes to Steelers
Antonio Brown's apology tour continued Thursday with the free agent wide receiver telling the Pittsburgh Steelers he was sorry for being a distraction.
"I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that I
probably caused those guys, to the organization," Brown told 93.7 The Fan when
asked if he had anything to say to his former teammates, coaches and employers
in Pittsburgh.
"Obviously, you want to clear out any baggage or any disrespect or unintended
attention that was brought on to the organization," he added. "These guys gave
me an opportunity when I was 21 years old. I'm forever grateful to those guys,
to have the opportunity to not only play with those guys but to be in so many
amazing moments. We've been through so much. I'm forever grateful and indebted
to this organization."
Brown, who played his first nine seasons with the Steelers (2010-18), burned
several bridges both before and after he was traded to the Oakland Raiders in
March 2019.
--Florida prosecutors dismissed domestic violence charges against Miami
Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.
Howard, 26, was arrested in Broward County in December after an alleged
incident with his fiancee, with whom he has three children.
The State Attorney's office dropped the case after the woman said she didn't
want to proceed with the prosecution. According to the South Florida
Sun-Sentinel, she told prosecutors that the situation "got out of hand" and
she has no fear for her safety regarding Howard. There were no other witnesses
and prosecutors said they couldn't move forward without her testimony.
--The Tennessee Titans named former New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Haslett
as their inside linebackers coach.
Haslett, 64, began coaching in the NFL since 1993 and most recently served as
the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2016-18. He compiled a
45-51 record in six seasons with the Saints (2000-05) and was 2-10 as the
interim head coach for the St. Louis Rams in 2008.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played linebacker for the Steelers when Haslett
was their defensive coordinator from 1997-99.
--Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle announced his retirement after 13
seasons.
"It's been REAL," he posted on Twitter. "TEAMMATES, COACHES and others I LOVE
y'all. We had a GREAT RUN!!!!! #BEARDOUT."
Weddle, who turned 35 last month, appeared in 201 regular season games and
nine playoff games with the San Diego Chargers (2007-15), Baltimore Ravens
(2016-18) and Los Angeles Rams (2019). He led the NFL with seven interceptions
in 2011, earned first-team All-Pro selections in 2011 and 2014, and posted
four seasons with 100-plus tackles -- including 108 in 16 starts last season.
--Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye signed a one-year contract extension, the
team announced.
Financial terms were not disclosed by the Panthers for Slye, who became the
team's kicker after Graham Gano was placed on injured reserve prior to the
start of the 2019 season.
Slye, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, made 25
of 32 field-goal attempts in 2019 -- including a franchise-best eight of 11
tries from at least 50 yards. The undrafted rookie from Virginia Tech also
converted 31 of 35 extra-point attempts.
--Field Level Media