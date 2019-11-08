NFL notebook: Brown vents frustration on Twitter
Antonio Brown let loose with a profanity-filled tweet aimed at the NFL on Thursday, one week before he is scheduled to meet with the league to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the wide receiver in a civil suit earlier this year.
"Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me
like this is unfairly!" Brown wrote on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and
blood (expletive) the @nfl I'll never play in that (expletive) treat black
people the worse! Clear my name and go (expletive) your self."
Brown later deleted the tweet and posted a new one, writing, "I'm just very
frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love
football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that.
I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap."
Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 and then signed with the
Patriots. He played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a
touchdown, before New England released him.
--Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is not expected to play Sunday
against the visiting Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Conner was downgraded from limited participation at Wednesday's practice to a
non-participant Thursday as he continues to work back from an AC shoulder
joint sprain sustained in Week 8 against Miami. Earlier in the week, coach
Mike Tomlin sounded optimistic about Conner's availability.
The Steelers also will be without Benny Snell Jr. (knee), who officially has
been ruled out, while fellow running back Trey Edmunds (ribs) has yet to
practice this week. Jaylen Samuels started last week in Indianapolis, totaling
eight carries for 10 yards and 13 catches for 73 yards.
--New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with head coach Adam Gase and general
manager Joe Douglas to clear the air after he was angered last week that his
name emerged in trade discussions.
"It went well. I told them -- I don't hate those guys," Adams told reporters.
"They said they don't hate me. I have nothing but love and respect for them,
you know what I mean? We've moved on. We apologized to each other."
--Wide receiver A.J. Green said swelling in his left ankle likely will prevent
him from making his season debut this week for the winless Cincinnati Bengals
this week against the Baltimore Ravens.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played since Dec. 2, 2018, but the
veteran's return would have been a boost for rookie quarterback Ryan Finley,
who will make his first NFL start in place of Andy Dalton.
--Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper expects to return to practice
Friday after MRI results showed no serious damage to his left knee, according
to multiple reports.
Cooper missed practice but later told reporters his injury is "manageable" and
that he hopes to play Sunday night when the Cowboys host the Minnesota
Vikings.
--Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sat out practice due to an illness,
multiple media outlets reported.
Jackson's locker is next to that of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda, who missed
Wednesday's practice with an illness as well. Jackson is not expected to miss
the Sunday game.
--Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was activated off injured
reserve and is eligible to play in next week's game against the visiting Jets
following the team's bye.
Guice has been sidelined since sustaining a torn meniscus in his knee during
the season opener.
--The San Francisco 49ers signed Chase McLaughlin to a contract with fellow
kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, the team announced.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Thursday that the injury is
not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to sit out as the 49ers
host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.
--The Washington Redskins placed star offensive tackle Trent Williams on the
reserve/non-football injury list, ending his season and creating a possible
conflict regarding his salary.
By placing Williams on the list, the team can decide whether or not it will
pay the seven-time Pro Bowler the remaining $6 million of his 2019 base
salary. If Washington chooses not to pay it, Williams could contest the
decision with a grievance.
--The Cleveland Browns agreed with center JC Tretter on a three-year, $32.5
million extension with more than $23 million guaranteed, according to multiple
reports.
Tretter was in the final year of his contract, a three-year, $16.75 million
deal he signed in free agency in March 2017. He is now under contract through
2022, with an annual average ranking fifth among NFL centers.
--Field Level Media