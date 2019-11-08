NFL notebook: Brown vents frustration on Twitter

"Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me

like this is unfairly!" Brown wrote on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and

blood (expletive) the @nfl I'll never play in that (expletive) treat black

people the worse! Clear my name and go (expletive) your self."

Brown later deleted the tweet and posted a new one, writing, "I'm just very

frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love

football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that.

I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap."

Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 and then signed with the

Patriots. He played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a

touchdown, before New England released him.

--Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is not expected to play Sunday

against the visiting Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Conner was downgraded from limited participation at Wednesday's practice to a

non-participant Thursday as he continues to work back from an AC shoulder

joint sprain sustained in Week 8 against Miami. Earlier in the week, coach

Mike Tomlin sounded optimistic about Conner's availability.

The Steelers also will be without Benny Snell Jr. (knee), who officially has

been ruled out, while fellow running back Trey Edmunds (ribs) has yet to

practice this week. Jaylen Samuels started last week in Indianapolis, totaling

eight carries for 10 yards and 13 catches for 73 yards.

--New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with head coach Adam Gase and general

manager Joe Douglas to clear the air after he was angered last week that his

name emerged in trade discussions.

"It went well. I told them -- I don't hate those guys," Adams told reporters.

"They said they don't hate me. I have nothing but love and respect for them,

you know what I mean? We've moved on. We apologized to each other."

--Wide receiver A.J. Green said swelling in his left ankle likely will prevent

him from making his season debut this week for the winless Cincinnati Bengals

this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played since Dec. 2, 2018, but the

veteran's return would have been a boost for rookie quarterback Ryan Finley,

who will make his first NFL start in place of Andy Dalton.

--Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper expects to return to practice

Friday after MRI results showed no serious damage to his left knee, according

to multiple reports.

Cooper missed practice but later told reporters his injury is "manageable" and

that he hopes to play Sunday night when the Cowboys host the Minnesota

Vikings.

--Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sat out practice due to an illness,

multiple media outlets reported.

Jackson's locker is next to that of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda, who missed

Wednesday's practice with an illness as well. Jackson is not expected to miss

the Sunday game.

--Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was activated off injured

reserve and is eligible to play in next week's game against the visiting Jets

following the team's bye.

Guice has been sidelined since sustaining a torn meniscus in his knee during

the season opener.

--The San Francisco 49ers signed Chase McLaughlin to a contract with fellow

kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, the team announced.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Thursday that the injury is

not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to sit out as the 49ers

host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

--The Washington Redskins placed star offensive tackle Trent Williams on the

reserve/non-football injury list, ending his season and creating a possible

conflict regarding his salary.

By placing Williams on the list, the team can decide whether or not it will

pay the seven-time Pro Bowler the remaining $6 million of his 2019 base

salary. If Washington chooses not to pay it, Williams could contest the

decision with a grievance.

--The Cleveland Browns agreed with center JC Tretter on a three-year, $32.5

million extension with more than $23 million guaranteed, according to multiple

reports.

Tretter was in the final year of his contract, a three-year, $16.75 million

deal he signed in free agency in March 2017. He is now under contract through

2022, with an annual average ranking fifth among NFL centers.

