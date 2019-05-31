NFL notebook: Browns coach Kitchens changes tune on OBJ
Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens changed his tune on Odell Beckham Jr.
missing all but one of Cleveland's 10 workouts permitted under NFL rules for
organized team activities.
Kitchens previously said the Browns did not expect Beckham to attend all
voluntary workouts with the understanding he was dealing with logistical
matters related to his move from New York to Ohio.
But when Beckham opted not to attend more than one, Kitchens said Thursday on
the second-to-last day of OTAs that the mercurial wide receiver has some
serious catching up to do. What has he missed?
"A lot ... the offense," Kitchens said. Later he added of Beckham, "I just
want to see him."
--Quarterback Nick Foles is back at organized team activities with the
Jacksonville Jaguars.
Foles was away from the team this week to be with his wife and daughter as the
family mourned their miscarriage. Foles' wife, Tori, posted a faith-filled
message to Instagram explaining what the family was experiencing.
Head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that the Jaguars were planning to give
Foles as much time as he needed with his family while dealing with a personal
matter.
--Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, a close
friend of New York Jets head coach and acting general manager Adam Gase, is
viewed as the favorite for the Jets' general manager vacancy that was created
when Mike Maccagnan was fired on May 15.
Peyton Manning said this week he was never contacted by the Jets about the
opening. The possible interest was rumored thanks in part to Manning having
played under Gase with the Denver Broncos and helping instruct Gase's
quarterbacks in the offseason since retiring.
With interviews beginning this week, Seattle Seahawks co-director of player
personnel Scott Fitterer was scheduled for the first interview among known
candidates on Thursday. Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel
Champ Kelly and Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton are
also on the list, with others expected to be contacted, per multiple reports.
--The Seahawks sued former second-round draft pick Malik McDowell, seeking to
recoup nearly $800,000 in bonus money after the defensive tackle suffered a
non-football injury and never played for the team.
McDowell, a Michigan State product, was the Seahawks' second-round selection
in the 2017 NFL Draft and received signing bonuses totaling nearly $2.4
million before suffering serious injuries in an ATV accident in July 2017.
The Seahawks placed him on the non-football injury list and finally waived him
in March. An arbitrator ruled that the Seahawks were entitled to be repaid all
bonus money. But through an agreement with McDowell and the NFL Players
Association, the Seahawks agreed to pursue repayment of only a portion of the
money -- $799,238, according to the lawsuit filed in a Michigan federal court
and obtained by multiple news outlets.
--Retired NFL fullback Jameel Cook was sentenced to 10 years of probation
after he admitted to stealing $105,000 from a fund for NFL players.
The Harris County (Texas) District Attorney's Office said that between March
2016 and September 2017, Cook filed 30 false claims for medical expenses with
the NFL. Cook, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge of securing the execution of
documents by deception. In addition to serving probation, he must perform 160
hours of community service, repay the money and pay restitution.
Cook, an Illinois product, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay
Buccaneers in 2001. He spent five seasons with the Buccaneers, then two with
the Houston Texans, and ended his career back in Tampa Bay in 2008. In 109
career games, he rushed for just 43 yards but caught 84 passes out of the
backfield for 510 yards and three touchdowns.
--Field Level Media