NFL notebook: Browns' Garrett states case in appeal

Citing a source, ESPN's Dan Graziano said Garrett and representatives from the

players union argued in an appeal hearing in New York that a player involved

in a similar incident in 2013 received only a three-game suspension.

In the hearing, Graziano reported, Garrett and his team likened the action to

what happened in a 2013 preseason game when Antonio Smith of the Houston

Texans swung his helmet at offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who then played

for the Miami Dolphins.

A ruling on Garrett's appeal -- and on the appeal of Steelers center Maurkice

Pouncey's suspension -- will come later this week, the NFL announced. The

league announced that Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's one-game

suspension, for hitting Rudolph after the play, was upheld.

--Rudolph, meanwhile, read a prepared statement to reporters, stating his

regret the way he handled the on-field altercation with Garrett last week.

"I have no ill will toward Myles Garrett. Great respect for his ability as a

player. And I know that if Myles could go back, he would handle the situation

differently," said Rudolph, 24.

--New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell appeared to suggest that he's being

unfairly targeted by the NFL and its drug-testing policy.

"I done had 5 'random' HGH blood test in 10 weeks," Bell wrote on Twitter.

"@NFL I'm not doing another after today, whatever y'all lookin for it

obviously ain't there & I'm not about to keep allowing y'all to stick me

with those dirty (expletive) needles ... find the players who really do that

HGH BS & get off me."

Bell received a two-game suspension in 2014 after he was charged with

marijuana possession and a DUI. He also was handed a four-game ban for missing

a test in 2016.

--Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), wideouts Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and

Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) were among several

key San Francisco 49ers who missed practice.

Also absent were running back Matt Breida (ankle), kicker Robbie Gould (quad)

and defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring), who is expected to miss at least a

game or two.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he expects most of those players' statuses

to be decided late in the week.

--Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered day-to-day with a

hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Hill sustained his injury early in the first quarter of Kansas City's 24-17

victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in Mexico City. The Chiefs are

now on a bye week, and the 25-year-old receiver could return to action when

the team faces the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1.

--Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a full participant at practice, says

his injured hip is feeling better, and he is considered day-to-day in advance

of Chicago's Sunday home game against the New York Giants.

Trubisky sustained a right hip pointer injury near the end of the second

quarter of Chicago's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Coach

Matt Nagy pulled him in the fourth quarter in favor of Chase Daniel.

--The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and

fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

Jones and McCain sustained shoulder injuries in Miami's 37-20 loss to Buffalo

on Sunday.

--Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is listed as questionable for

Thursday night's AFC South showdown against the host Houston Texans.

Hilton has been sidelined for three games with a calf injury that he sustained

in a practice.

--Browns tight end David Njoku has been designated to return from injured

reserve and has started practicing, the team announced.

Njoku has been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in

Cleveland's 23-3 victory over the Jets on Sept. 16.

--Though the Detroit Lions at 3-6-1 are basically done for the season, injured

quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to call it quits.

For any doubters wondering why Stafford would even consider playing the rest

of the season, the QB had a simple answer.

"Because this is what I do," Stafford said on the team's website. "... This is

what I love to do. I love playing football."

--Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is making strides toward an NFL

comeback, 12 months after a gruesome leg injury put his career in jeopardy.

"I've really tried to transition into working on some football stuff," Smith

recently said on the Redskins' podcast, "The Alex Smith Report."

Smith sustained a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg against the Houston

Texans on Nov. 18, 2018, that required 17 surgeries. He also had to fight off

an infection.

--Field Level Media