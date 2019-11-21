NFL notebook: Browns' Garrett states case in appeal
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday appealed his suspension for his on-field conduct last Thursday, when he took Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit Rudolph in the head, stating in his hearing that precedent doesn't support his indefinite ban, ESPN reported.
Citing a source, ESPN's Dan Graziano said Garrett and representatives from the
players union argued in an appeal hearing in New York that a player involved
in a similar incident in 2013 received only a three-game suspension.
In the hearing, Graziano reported, Garrett and his team likened the action to
what happened in a 2013 preseason game when Antonio Smith of the Houston
Texans swung his helmet at offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who then played
for the Miami Dolphins.
A ruling on Garrett's appeal -- and on the appeal of Steelers center Maurkice
Pouncey's suspension -- will come later this week, the NFL announced. The
league announced that Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's one-game
suspension, for hitting Rudolph after the play, was upheld.
--Rudolph, meanwhile, read a prepared statement to reporters, stating his
regret the way he handled the on-field altercation with Garrett last week.
"I have no ill will toward Myles Garrett. Great respect for his ability as a
player. And I know that if Myles could go back, he would handle the situation
differently," said Rudolph, 24.
--New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell appeared to suggest that he's being
unfairly targeted by the NFL and its drug-testing policy.
"I done had 5 'random' HGH blood test in 10 weeks," Bell wrote on Twitter.
"@NFL I'm not doing another after today, whatever y'all lookin for it
obviously ain't there & I'm not about to keep allowing y'all to stick me
with those dirty (expletive) needles ... find the players who really do that
HGH BS & get off me."
Bell received a two-game suspension in 2014 after he was charged with
marijuana possession and a DUI. He also was handed a four-game ban for missing
a test in 2016.
--Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), wideouts Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and
Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) were among several
key San Francisco 49ers who missed practice.
Also absent were running back Matt Breida (ankle), kicker Robbie Gould (quad)
and defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring), who is expected to miss at least a
game or two.
Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he expects most of those players' statuses
to be decided late in the week.
--Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered day-to-day with a
hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Hill sustained his injury early in the first quarter of Kansas City's 24-17
victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in Mexico City. The Chiefs are
now on a bye week, and the 25-year-old receiver could return to action when
the team faces the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1.
--Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a full participant at practice, says
his injured hip is feeling better, and he is considered day-to-day in advance
of Chicago's Sunday home game against the New York Giants.
Trubisky sustained a right hip pointer injury near the end of the second
quarter of Chicago's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Coach
Matt Nagy pulled him in the fourth quarter in favor of Chase Daniel.
--The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and
fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons.
Jones and McCain sustained shoulder injuries in Miami's 37-20 loss to Buffalo
on Sunday.
--Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is listed as questionable for
Thursday night's AFC South showdown against the host Houston Texans.
Hilton has been sidelined for three games with a calf injury that he sustained
in a practice.
--Browns tight end David Njoku has been designated to return from injured
reserve and has started practicing, the team announced.
Njoku has been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in
Cleveland's 23-3 victory over the Jets on Sept. 16.
--Though the Detroit Lions at 3-6-1 are basically done for the season, injured
quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to call it quits.
For any doubters wondering why Stafford would even consider playing the rest
of the season, the QB had a simple answer.
"Because this is what I do," Stafford said on the team's website. "... This is
what I love to do. I love playing football."
--Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is making strides toward an NFL
comeback, 12 months after a gruesome leg injury put his career in jeopardy.
"I've really tried to transition into working on some football stuff," Smith
recently said on the Redskins' podcast, "The Alex Smith Report."
Smith sustained a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg against the Houston
Texans on Nov. 18, 2018, that required 17 surgeries. He also had to fight off
an infection.
--Field Level Media