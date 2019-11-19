NFL notebook: Browns' Garrett to appeal

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Garrett intends to argue he was provoked by

a shot to the groin from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Garrett was suspended Friday by the NFL, a ban that spans the rest of the

regular season plus the postseason. In Cleveland's Thursday win over

Pittsburgh, Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off of the quarterback's head. As

the confrontation continued, Rudolph lunged at Garrett. Garrett reared back

and, using Rudolph's helmet, struck Rudolph atop the unprotected head.

Thrash is expected to render his decision on the appeal the same day,

according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and Garrett plans to plead his case in

person. Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said Garrett was in

self-defense mode on Thursday. Rudolph was fined, not suspended, for his role

in escalating the incident.

--The Indianapolis Colts won't have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari

Willis for their Thursday night AFC South clash with the Houston Texans.

Both starters were injured Sunday during Indianapolis' 33-13 victory against

the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack sustained a broken right hand during the third

quarter after rushing 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He had surgery

Monday, and there is no timetable for his return.

Willis developed concussion symptoms after the game and was placed in the

league's concussion protocol, coach Frank Reich confirmed. The 2019

fourth-round pick ranks seventh among rookies with 44 tackles through 10

games. He also has two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

--Lamar Jackson's latest jaw-dropping performance did more than just extend

Baltimore's winning streak to six and move the Ravens closer to a first-round

playoff bye. It also made Jackson the odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP for the

first time this season.

According ESPN, Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas has Jackson at +140 (or 7-5

odds), followed by Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson at +200 (2-1).

From there, the field -- with the top six all quarterbacks -- takes a sharp

drop with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers third at +900 (9-1), followed by Kansas

City's Patrick Mahomes (+1000, 10-1), Minnesota's Kirk Cousins (+1500, 15-1)

and Houston's Deshaun Watson (+2000, 20-1).

--Chicago coach Matt Nagy insisted that pulling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

from the Bears' Sunday night game had "zero to do with his play."

Nagy said Trubisky has a right hip pointer injury that occurred near the end

of the second quarter of Chicago's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Trubisky completed 24 of 43 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and one

interception before being removed in favor of Chase Daniel. Nagy was seen

chatting with Trubisky shortly before the 25-year-old was pulled.

--An AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium was bumped into the featured spot

in the NFL Week 13 game lineup.

The league announced that the Dec. 1 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and

Oakland Raiders was moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on CBS. Both teams

were 6-4 ahead of the Chiefs' game in Mexico City on Monday night against the

Los Angeles Chargers.

Bumped from that slot on CBS, the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game

will be played at 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City beat the Raiders 28-10 in their first

meeting of the season in Week 2.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran tight end Nick O'Leary, according to

his agents.

O'Leary, 27, was released by the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 29. The Jaguars were

short-handed at the position after rookie tight end Josh Oliver left the

team's loss at Indianapolis on Sunday with a back injury. Seth DeValve missed

the game with an injured oblique.

O'Leary caught four passes for 37 yards in seven games (two starts) with Miami

this season. He has 44 catches for 596 yards and three touchdowns in 54 games

(21 starts) with the Dolphins (2018-19) and Buffalo Bills (2015-17).

--Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown will undergo season-ending triceps

surgery, coach Jason Garrett announced.

Brown was injured in Dallas' 35-27 road victory against the Detroit Lions

Sunday. Eligible to become a unrestricted free agent, Brown may have played

his last game for the Cowboys. The 25-year-old has 17 tackles (11 solo) and no

interceptions in nine games (four starts) this season.

Also, Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins has a left knee injury. Garrett said

the injury was similar to one Collins had earlier this season that caused him

to miss one game.

