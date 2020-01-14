NFL notebook: Browns officially hire Stefanski

Multiple media outlets reported that Stefanski's contract will be for five

years, with full contract terms still unknown. The Browns will introduce

Stefanski at a press conference on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland, which fired Freddie Kitchens after one season and a 6-10 record,

interviewed eight candidates for the job. Stefanski, 37, will be the sixth

full-time head coach since the Haslams bought the team in 2012.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that offensive coordinator John DeFilippo

will not return for a second season in 2020.

The Jaguars were 6-10 and finished 26th in scoring and 20th in total offense

in 2019, although DeFilippo was generally praised for his work developing

rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II following Nick Foles' injury in the

season opener.

Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick, was 6-6 as a starter and completed 60.6

percent of his passes for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and six

interceptions.

--Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that defensive coordinator

George Edwards will not return to the team, meaning Zimmer is hunting for two

new coordinators. Edwards' contract is due to expire, and he won't be back.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has been hired as the Cleveland Browns'

head coach.

Edwards was on Zimmer's staff for all six of the coach's seasons with the

Vikings.

Defensive backs coach Jerry Gray was also informed he would not return.

--The Detroit Lions tabbed Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Cory

Undlin to serve as their defensive coordinator.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Undlin both got their starts in the NFL

coaching ranks in 2004 with the New England Patriots.

Undlin, 48, replaces Paul Pasqualoni as defensive coordinator. He joined the

Eagles in the 2015 offseason following three years with the Denver Broncos,

where he worked as the defensive quality control coach in 2012 and the

defensive backs coach from 2013-14.

--The Chicago Bears are bringing in former Cincinnati Bengals offensive

coordinator Bill Lazor as their new coordinator, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

reported.

Lazor, who was out of pro football last season after being fired following the

2018 season, is part of a staff overhaul in Chicago. Head coach Matt Nagy, who

was the play-caller for a team that went 8-8 this season, dismissed

second-year coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and

tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride Jr., among other changes.

Lazor, 47, took control of the Bengals' offense two games into the 2017 season

when coordinator Ken Zampese was fired. The unit finished the season ranked

32nd in total offense and 26th in scoring offense. The Bengals were 26th and

17th, respectively, in 2018.

--Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones, who missed the Chiefs' AFC divisional

playoff win against the Houston Texans on Sunday due to a calf injury, is

considered day-to-day, coach Andy Reid said a day later.

Reid said the Chiefs are otherwise "pretty healthy" going into Sunday's AFC

Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones leads the Chiefs with nine sacks and has recorded 31 over the past three

seasons. Jones (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) had 36 tackles in the regular season and

would also serve as an anchor to the run defense against the Titans' powerful

Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 377 yards on 64 carries in two playoff wins.

--Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney becomes an unrestricted free

agent this offseason, and he let it be known he is looking for one thing in a

new team: a solid shot at a Super Bowl ring.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick spent his first five NFL seasons with the

Houston Texans, who traded him to Seattle in August. The Seahawks agreed not

to put the franchise or transition tag on him, allowing him to explore free

agency.

--Patriots center David Andrews is optimistic about returning to the field for

next season after missing the 2019 campaign following a diagnosis of blood

clots in his lungs.

Andrews said he doesn't view the blood clots as career-threatening and plans

to continue a career in which he played in 60 of a possible 64 games during

his first four seasons, including 57 starts.

--A felony charge of cocaine possession against New England Patriots safety

Patrick Chung was conditionally dismissed, a prosecutor in Belknap County,

N.H., announced.

The conditions are: good behavior for two years, meaning no crimes (felony or

misdemeanor) or major motor vehicle offenses; periodic drug testing; 40 hours

of community service; and waiving of his rights for a speedy trial and/or

indictment.

Chung, 32, was indicted in August after police allegedly found cocaine at his

home near Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, N.H., on June 25. He pleaded not

guilty.

--Field Level Media