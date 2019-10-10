NFL notebook: Burfict's suspension upheld on appeal
NFL appeals officer Derrick Brooks upheld Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict's season-ending suspension on Wednesday.
Burfict will miss the remainder of the 2019 season -- including any playoff
games if the Raiders reach the postseason -- as a result of repeated
violations of unnecessary roughness rules. His appeal was heard Tuesday, nine
days after he was ejected for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on Colts
tight end Jack Doyle.
The eighth-year pro will forfeit nearly $1.2 million -- $879,412 in base
salary and $284,375 in per-game roster bonuses -- during the suspension. His
one-year deal with the Raiders expires after this season, making him a free
agent next March.
--Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that he won't be slowed
by an ailing ankle in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
Mahomes aggravated a left ankle injury last Sunday night in a loss to
Indianapolis, but he didn't miss a snap. The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player
initially sustained the injury in the Chiefs' season opener.
--Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice due to a
back injury. McCaffrey has 866 yards from scrimmage in five games this season,
and he leads the NFL with 136 total touches while playing more than 98 percent
of the Panthers' offensive snaps.
--Giants running back Saquon Barkley will sit out for the third consecutive
week on Thursday while recovering from a high ankle sprain when the New
England Patriots play host to New York. The Giants are also taking the field
on a short week without tight end Evan Engram (knee) and wide receiver
Sterling Shepard (concussion).
--Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph returned to practice after
suffering a concussion in Sunday's game. He remains in the league's concussion
protocol, and he is unlikely to play for Pittsburgh against the Los Angeles
Chargers this week.
--Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley missed practice, with coach Sean
McVay telling reporters the All-Pro is day-to-day with a left thigh contusion.
NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported that the Rams knew Gurley was sore earlier
in the week, but added neither Gurley nor the club expected the pain to last
this long.
--Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen will be the team's starter for the
rest of the 2019 season. Coach Brian Flores said he plans to ride with Rosen,
22, provided he's healthy. Rosen started the past two games, replacing Ryan
Fitzpatrick for the Week 3 game at Dallas.
--Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum is expected to start this
weekend's game against the Dolphins as long as he is recovered from his foot
injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
--Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to practice after
missing two games with a back injury. Ramsey was officially listed as a
limited participant in his first practice in 21 days.
--The Los Angeles Chargers placed starting center Mike Pouncey on injured
reserve with a season-ending neck injury that will require surgery. In a
corresponding move, the Chargers signed guard/center Ryan Groy.
--San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman admitted that Baker Mayfield
deserves an apology following his erroneous claim that the Cleveland Browns
quarterback snubbed him prior to a pregame coin toss. "It's definitely my
bad," Sherman said on "The Pat McAfee Show."
--Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters that he regretted
shoving offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sideline Sunday night as
the team was in the midst of absorbing its first loss of the season.
--New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon is nursing a hamstring injury and is
not expected to make his season debut this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys,
coach Adam Gase announced. Herndon served a season-opening four-game
suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
--Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington is expected to be
sidelined a few weeks with a shoulder injury, multiple media outlets reported.
--San Francisco 49ers offensive right tackle Mike McGlinchey underwent
arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, and he will miss four to six weeks,
according to coach Kyle Shanahan.
--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released inside linebacker Deone Bucannon and
signed rookie inside linebacker Noah Dawkins from the Cincinnati Bengals'
practice squad.
--Field Level Media