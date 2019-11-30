NFL notebook: Cardinals CB Shaw suspended for betting

Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the suspension of Shaw, a fifth-year player

currently on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. In March, Shaw signed a

one-year deal with Arizona and would become a free agent after this season.

Shaw, 27, can appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days and can

seek reinstatement to the NFL on Feb. 15, 2021.

No evidence was found that indicated Shaw used inside information or "that any

game was compromised in any way," according to the NFL, which added, "Nor was

there evidence suggesting any awareness by teammates, coaches or other players

of his betting activity."

--Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson agreed to a four-year contract

extension that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL

history, according to multiple reports citing sources. Reports said the

extension is worth $72 million, with more than $54 million guaranteed.

The Eagles confirmed the extension runs through 2025 for Johnson, 29, who had

two more years left on his original five-year extension signed in January

2016.

After sustaining a concussion and missing the past two games, Johnson is

expected to return Sunday when the Eagles play at the Miami Dolphins.

--Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was added to the team's injury report and

is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams due

to a hamstring injury.

It wasn't clear when Murray sustained the injury. Cardinals coach Kliff

Kingsbury spoke to reporters before the injury report was released and said it

appeared that everybody on the 53-man roster was available to play.

Murray was listed as a full practice participant after Friday's workout.

--Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock is in line to come off injured

reserve and start Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL

Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

However, Broncos coach Vic Fangio stopped short of saying Lock definitely will

start over Brandon Allen, who has started Denver's last three games after a

season-ending neck injury to Joe Flacco.

Fangio said Lock will be activated on Saturday but that the decision of

whether or not Lock starts on Sunday hasn't been reached.

--Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams will miss the rest of the season

after tearing his ACL on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, Cowboys head

coach Jason Garrett announced.

Williams missed one game earlier this season after undergoing arthroscopic

knee surgery. His latest injury will require major surgery, which he is

expected to have in the next two to four weeks.

Xavier Su'a-Filo replaced Williams after his injury and is expected to take

over the starting role.

--The New England Patriots released kicker Nick Folk after he underwent an

appendectomy earlier this week, the team announced. Replacing him for Sunday's

game against the Houston Texans is free agent kicker Kai Forbath.

Forbath, 32, has yet to play in the NFL this season after appearing in three

games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, going 4 of 5 on field-goal

attempts. He was the Minnesota Vikings' full-time kicker in 2017.

--The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

and likely running back James Conner for Sunday's home game against the

Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported.

Smith-Schuster cleared concussion protocol this week but a knee injury will

force him to miss his second straight game. Conner returned to practice the

last two days but has been listed as doubtful to play against the Browns due

to a shoulder injury.

--Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will miss a game for the first

time in his NFL career this weekend, interim coach Bill Callahan announced.

Kerrigan, who has started in 139 consecutive regular-season games, has been

ruled out of Sunday's road tilt against the Carolina Panthers due to a

concussion.

--Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has been ruled out for this

weekend's game against the Oakland Raiders, coach Andy Reid announced.

Williams injured his ribs in Kansas City's 24-17 victory over the Chargers in

Mexico City on Nov. 18.

LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams and rookie Darwin Thompson are expected to

handle the backfield responsibilities for the Chiefs on Sunday.

--New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was ruled out for Sunday's game

against the Green Bay Packers because of a concussion.

The 31-year-old Tate missed practice again because of the injury, which he

sustained last week while making a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears.

--The Giants are expected to place long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured

reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported.

DeOssie, who is nursing wrist and knee injuries, was responsible for a bad

snap that led to a 42-yard missed field goal by Aldrick Rosas in New York's

19-14 setback against Chicago on Sunday.

