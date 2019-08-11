NFL notebook: Cardinals release DE Philon after arrest

Philon, 25, appeared in court on Saturday and was granted a $5,000 secured

appearance bond.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident

that occurred in the Phoenix area in May in which he allegedly threatened to

shoot a dancer outside a strip club, TMZ reported.

In March, Arizona signed Philon to a two-year deal worth $10 million with $5

million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus.

--Linebacker Oren Burks, a projected starter for the Green Bay Packers,

reportedly tore a pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports.

As a rookie in 2018, he missed the first two games of the season while

recovering from a shoulder injury and saw limited action, despite starting

four games. He made 24 tackles.

The Packers selected the Vanderbilt product in the third round of last year's

draft.

--The Detroit Lions signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to compete for

the backup role behind Matthew Stafford.

Johnson, 33, was 1-2 as a starter for the Washington Redskins last season,

completing 52 of 91 passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four

interceptions.

The Lions gave the free agent a one-year deal after losing No. 2 quarterback

Tom Savage to an apparent concussion in Thursday's preseason opener against

the New England Patriots.

--Jacksonville could be without two key pieces on offense when quarterback

Nick Foles makes his Jaguars debut in the regular-season opener.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson "are really trying hard

... but I don't know if they are going to be ready for the season," coach Doug

Marrone said.

Lee, 27, is working his way back after missing last season with a torn ACL

suffered in the preseason. He was the Jaguars' leading receiver in 2017,

catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his

first four seasons, Lee had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.

--Longtime Baltimore Ravens defensive back Lardarius Webb retired at age 33.

Webb played cornerback and safety for nine seasons in Baltimore before sitting

out the 2018 NFL season after being released by the Ravens that March.

He played in 127 regular-season games (86 starts) and tallied 15

interceptions, five sacks and 480 tackles.

--The Seattle Seahawks signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett in a depth

move at quarterback.

The Seahawks also added linebacker Juwon Young, an undrafted rookie out of

Marshall. In corresponding moves, the team waived linebacker Chris Worley and

safety Marwin Evans.

Seattle has Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith as backups to starting quarterback

Russell Wilson, but Smith is out for at least a week because of a cyst on his

knee and might not be available for the second preseason game on Aug. 18 at

the Minnesota Vikings.

--The Detroit Lions activated defensive end Trey Flowers from the physically

unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured

reserve.

Signed to a five-year, $90 million contract in March, Flowers has been

recovering from surgery on his shoulder following his victory with New England

in Super Bowl LIII.

Flowers, who turns 26 next Friday, played in 46 games (37 starts) for the

Patriots and registered 21 sacks, 164 tackles and 59 quarterback hits from

2015-18.

--The Buffalo Bills placed oft-injured cornerback E.J. Gaines on injured

reserve, according to reports.

The Bill signed Gaines, 27, to a one-year deal in March. Gaines has played in

just 43 games since entering the league in 2014.

--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran offensive lineman Evan Smith.

The interior lineman, who had been with the team for the past five seasons,

was set to make $2 million this season.

--The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Rishard Matthews.

Matthews logged just one catch for seven yards in the Saints' preseason opener

against the Minnesota Vikings. He left camp a day later.

--Field Level Media