NFL notebook: Chargers RB Gordon begins camp holdout

The Chargers responded by placing Gordon on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

The team's first official practice is Thursday at Costa Mesa, Calif. Los

Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but

that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of reserves.

--The Chargers placed left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury

list and linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) on the physically unable to perform

list.

Telesco said Okung endured a serious medical issue in June and is still

recovering. He said the 30-year-old might miss all of training camp and

possibly some regular-season games.

--Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he expects Trent Williams to show

up soon after the offensive tackle did not report for the start of training

camp.

NFL Network reported Monday that Williams is unhappy with the medical staff

after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and would also like at least an

"alteration" to his contract.

--The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels, a day

before the first training camp practice.

Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season

of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in 2015.

--An emotional Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans posted a video to social

media to share that he's facing a four-game suspension for testing positive

for a banned substance.

Lewan, the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackle, maintained he never took a

prohibited supplement and went so far to say that he took a polygraph test to

help corroborate his defense.

--Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to report to training camp,

but his stance on a potential trade remains.

Johnson wants out of Cleveland, but he's found little sympathy around the

Browns after sitting out offseason workouts.

--The Browns said they don't expect running back Kareem Hunt to face any

league-imposed discipline linked to a video that TMZ posted earlier this

month.

TMZ shared the video that showed Hunt and a police officer speaking after Hunt

and a friend allegedly had a slight altercation at a Cleveland bar. The bar's

owner characterized the incident as "roughhousing" at the time, according to a

report. No police report was filed, and Hunt was not arrested.

--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on the

active/non-football injury list.

Pierre-Paul continues to recover from a neck injury sustained in a car

accident in May. He will not participate in training camp and likely will be

moved to the reserve/NFI list before the regular season, which would rule him

out for at least the first six games.

--Coach Ron Rivera said Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was

slowly worked back into throwing activities in the offseason coming off of

shoulder surgery, will be placed on a strict "pitch count" during training

camp.

In January, Newton underwent the second surgery on his throwing shoulder in

two years. He was limited down the stretch to end the 2018 season and sat out

the final two games.

--The New Orleans Saints agreed to sign former first-round defensive lineman

Ziggy Hood, NFL Network reported. The former first-rounder played for both

Washington and Miami in 2018.

--Free agent running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared by Dr. James Andrews in

his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, ESPN reported.

The 26-year-old was hurt in October in the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the

Minnesota Vikings, ending his season after four games.

--The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, providing depth

at the position after a six-game suspension for Jarran Reed was announced on

Monday.

Also boosting the defensive line, end Ezekiel Ansah avoided the physically

unable to perform list, meaning he is cleared for training camp after sitting

out the entire offseason program during his recovery from shoulder surgery.

--The New England Patriots and tight end Lance Kendricks agreed to a one-year

contract.

The Patriots are looking for depth at the position since the retirement of Rob

Gronkowski. They signed veteran Benjamin Watson, but he must serve a four-game

NFL suspension to start the season.

--The Arizona Cardinals signed former Los Angeles Rams linebacker/defensive

end Matt Longacre to a one-year deal.

--The Houston Texans signed former Jacksonville Jaguars punter Bryan Anger to

a one-year, $1 million contract.

--The Minnesota Vikings claimed running back De'Angelo Henderson off waivers,

one day after the three-year veteran was waived by the Jets. The Vikings also

worked out 11-year veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who played his first

10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

--Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas told ESPN that he doesn't regret

displaying his middle finger during a game last season, confirming the gesture

was directed at his then-coach with the Seahawks, Pete Carroll.

--Field Level Media