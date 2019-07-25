NFL notebook: Chargers RB Gordon begins camp holdout
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon didn't report to training camp on Wednesday, beginning his holdout as he looks to land a new contract.
The Chargers responded by placing Gordon on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.
The team's first official practice is Thursday at Costa Mesa, Calif. Los
Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but
that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of reserves.
--The Chargers placed left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury
list and linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) on the physically unable to perform
list.
Telesco said Okung endured a serious medical issue in June and is still
recovering. He said the 30-year-old might miss all of training camp and
possibly some regular-season games.
--Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he expects Trent Williams to show
up soon after the offensive tackle did not report for the start of training
camp.
NFL Network reported Monday that Williams is unhappy with the medical staff
after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and would also like at least an
"alteration" to his contract.
--The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels, a day
before the first training camp practice.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season
of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in 2015.
--An emotional Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans posted a video to social
media to share that he's facing a four-game suspension for testing positive
for a banned substance.
Lewan, the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackle, maintained he never took a
prohibited supplement and went so far to say that he took a polygraph test to
help corroborate his defense.
--Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to report to training camp,
but his stance on a potential trade remains.
Johnson wants out of Cleveland, but he's found little sympathy around the
Browns after sitting out offseason workouts.
--The Browns said they don't expect running back Kareem Hunt to face any
league-imposed discipline linked to a video that TMZ posted earlier this
month.
TMZ shared the video that showed Hunt and a police officer speaking after Hunt
and a friend allegedly had a slight altercation at a Cleveland bar. The bar's
owner characterized the incident as "roughhousing" at the time, according to a
report. No police report was filed, and Hunt was not arrested.
--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on the
active/non-football injury list.
Pierre-Paul continues to recover from a neck injury sustained in a car
accident in May. He will not participate in training camp and likely will be
moved to the reserve/NFI list before the regular season, which would rule him
out for at least the first six games.
--Coach Ron Rivera said Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was
slowly worked back into throwing activities in the offseason coming off of
shoulder surgery, will be placed on a strict "pitch count" during training
camp.
In January, Newton underwent the second surgery on his throwing shoulder in
two years. He was limited down the stretch to end the 2018 season and sat out
the final two games.
--The New Orleans Saints agreed to sign former first-round defensive lineman
Ziggy Hood, NFL Network reported. The former first-rounder played for both
Washington and Miami in 2018.
--Free agent running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared by Dr. James Andrews in
his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, ESPN reported.
The 26-year-old was hurt in October in the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the
Minnesota Vikings, ending his season after four games.
--The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, providing depth
at the position after a six-game suspension for Jarran Reed was announced on
Monday.
Also boosting the defensive line, end Ezekiel Ansah avoided the physically
unable to perform list, meaning he is cleared for training camp after sitting
out the entire offseason program during his recovery from shoulder surgery.
--The New England Patriots and tight end Lance Kendricks agreed to a one-year
contract.
The Patriots are looking for depth at the position since the retirement of Rob
Gronkowski. They signed veteran Benjamin Watson, but he must serve a four-game
NFL suspension to start the season.
--The Arizona Cardinals signed former Los Angeles Rams linebacker/defensive
end Matt Longacre to a one-year deal.
--The Houston Texans signed former Jacksonville Jaguars punter Bryan Anger to
a one-year, $1 million contract.
--The Minnesota Vikings claimed running back De'Angelo Henderson off waivers,
one day after the three-year veteran was waived by the Jets. The Vikings also
worked out 11-year veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who played his first
10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
--Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas told ESPN that he doesn't regret
displaying his middle finger during a game last season, confirming the gesture
was directed at his then-coach with the Seahawks, Pete Carroll.
--Field Level Media