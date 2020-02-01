NFL notebook: Chiefs, 49ers listed as healthy for Super Bowl
Injuries will not be a main storyline heading into Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
The final injury report of the week on Friday revealed that the San Francisco
49ers and Kansas City Chiefs do not have any players with game-day
designations heading into the battle in Miami for the NFL championship.
For San Francisco, running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder), linebacker Kwon
Alexander (pectoral) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were full participants
in practice on Friday. They were limited participants earlier in the week.
Coleman's availability had been in question after he dislocated his shoulder
in the 49ers' win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19.
As for Kansas City, defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight ends Travis
Kelce (knee) and Deon Yelder (Achilles), and center Austin Reiter (wrist) were
full participants for the third straight day.
--Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed Friday that he'll
return for the 2020 season, his 16th in the NFL.
Appearing on ESPN's "Golic and Wingo," he said that he pondered retirement but
is coming back with the blessing of his wife and seven children. General
manager Chris Grier said last week that he expected the 37-year-old
Fitzpatrick would be on the team in 2020.
The Dolphins started last season 0-7 under first-year coach Brian Flores but
finished 5-11. The Dolphins have the No. 5 pick in the NFL draft and are
expected to pick a quarterback. They are known to like former Alabama QB Tua
Tagovailoa, who could spend a year learning from Fitzpatrick as he recovers
from hip surgery.
--John Pagano, who was fired as senior defensive assistant and outside
linebackers coach of the Houston Texans on Jan. 18, has been hired as the new
outside linebackers coach of the Denver Broncos, multiple media outlets
reported.
The Denver Post reported that Pagano interviewed with head coach Vic Fangio on
Thursday at the Broncos' facility.
The 52-year-old Pagano, who has been a defensive coordinator with the Oakland
Raiders (2017) and the then-San Diego Chargers (2012-16), is replacing Brandon
Staley, who was hired in January to become defensive coordinator of the Los
Angeles Rams.
--Field Level Media