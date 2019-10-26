NFL notebook: Chiefs QB Mahomes won't play this weekend

Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas City's win over the Broncos

but was able to practice Wednesday and Thursday in a limited capacity.

Ultimately, however, Reid and the Chiefs decided Matt Moore will get the start

in prime time at Lambeau Field, affording Mahomes more time to recover from

his injury.

Reid said Mahomes "just wasn't ready" and pointed to the original projection

of about three weeks for the quarterback to be healthy. Reid said the team

would on Monday discuss Mahomes' Week 9 availability -- the Chiefs play the

Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 3.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will play for the first time in three

weeks.

--Quarterback Drew Brees is listed as questionable and could be back in the

New Orleans starting lineup against the Arizona Cardinals, though Saints coach

Sean Payton told reporters he would "probably wait until Sunday" to declare a

starter.

Brees injured his passing thumb against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15,

during the Saints' only loss of the season, and underwent surgery to repair a

torn ligament three days later. Teddy Bridgewater is 5-0 as the starter in

Brees' absence.

Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara also is questionable after missing one

game due to ankle and knee injuries, but tight end Jared Cook (ankle) is among

those ruled out.

--Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan practiced for the first time this week but

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Ryan will be a game-time decision

when Atlanta hosts the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan, officially listed as questionable, sustained a right ankle sprain in the

fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and did not

return. If Ryan cannot play, veteran backup Matt Schaub will start.

--Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen could miss his team's game

at Chicago with a tender hamstring, and kicker Michael Badgley also will board

the team charter listed as questionable with a groin injury.

On the positive side, the team is ready to activate Russell Okung to the

53-man roster after the offensive lineman started the season on the

non-football injury list with blood clots.

--Arizona running back David Johnson will be a game-time decision for the

Cardinals' game against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kliff Kingsbury said

after his star missed the entire week of practices with an ankle injury.

If Johnson can't play, second-year back Chase Edmonds will be the primary ball

carrier. Edmonds had a career-best game by rushing for 126 yards and three

touchdowns on 27 carries in last Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

--Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable for Oakland's game against the Houston

Texans with a right shoulder injury, but recently told reporters, "It would

have to be broke for me not to play."

The NFL's leading rookie rusher suffered the injury on his first carry of last

Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, but soon ripped off a 42-yard run and

finished with a career-high 124 yards rushing.

Across the field, Texans receiver Will Fuller will miss the game with a

hamstring injury that he sustained during last week's loss to the Indianapolis

Colts. He didn't practice this week and could miss multiple games.

--The winless Cincinnati Bengals traveled to London for their game against the

Los Angeles Rams without left tackle Cordy Glenn, who missed the first six

weeks with a concussion then was suspended for a game after a confrontation

with a coach.

--Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could return to action

after missing all of training camp and the first seven games of the season

after injuring his neck in an offseason car wreck.

--Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said during a radio

interview the team will get a long-term extension done with Dak Prescott at

some point, but was also open about the team's hopes to save some money on

Prescott's deal in order to use it on other players.

--Field Level Media