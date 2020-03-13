NFL notebook: Could free agency be delayed?

Early Thursday, ESPN reported the NFL had "no plans to move the start of the

league year," which is officially scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on

Wednesday, March 18.

However, PFT reported Thursday evening that the league is "contemplating the

possibility of announcing on Sunday" that the start of free agency will be

delayed.

Per the report, the NFL doesn't want to make such an announcement until after

player voting on the new collective bargaining agreement closes Saturday.

Players have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday to vote on a new 10-year CBA that

would go into effect with the new league year if approved.

--The Washington Redskins were the first of several NFL teams to announce that

they have suspended team travel due to health concerns surrounding the

coronavirus.

Soon afterward, the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants,

Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami

Dolphins and Detroit Lions followed suit, sending personnel staff and coaches

home.

--The Green Bay Packers released tight end Jimmy Graham.

The 33-year-old veteran saw his production dip in recent seasons despite being

ranked as the highest-paid tight end in the NFL with an average salary of $10

million. Graham had signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the team in

March 2018.

--Free agent tight end Jordan Reed, released last month by the Redskins, paid

a visit to the Seattle Seahawks, multiple media outlets reported. He is

immediately eligible to sign with any team.

Reed, 29, didn't play at all in the 2019 regular season after sustaining a

concussion during a preseason game on Aug. 22. He was on the receiving end of

a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal.

--The Chicago Bears agreed with linebacker Danny Trevathan on a new three-year

contract, NFL Network reported, which will keep the veteran from hitting free

agency. The monetary value of the deal had yet to be reported.

Trevathan, 29, finished 2019 with 70 tackles (two for loss), a sack and four

QB hits in nine games last year.

--Buffalo Bills guard Quinton Spain will not hit free agency after agreeing to

re-sign with the team.

Spain, 28, joined the Bills last spring on a one-year, $2.05 million contract.

He started all 16 games -- primarily at left guard -- for the first time in

his career in 2019.

--The Tennessee Titans released linebacker Cameron Wake and running back Dion

Lewis.

Wake, 38, appeared in nine games and registered four tackles and 2.5 sacks

during his first season with the Titans in 2019. Lewis, 29, played a reduced

role in 2019 as starter Derrick Henry broke out with a league-leading 1,540

rushing yards.

--Veteran center Daniel Kilgore will hit free agency after the Miami Dolphins

decided not to pick up his option for the 2020 season, multiple outlets

reported.

Kilgore, 32, would have made $3.5 million if the option had been picked up. A

nine-year NFL veteran, he started 13 games for the Dolphins last season.

--The Giants signed fullback Elijhaa Penny to new two-year contract, keeping

him from hitting free agency, according to multiple media reports. Penny, 26,

had 15 carries for 39 yards last season.

--Linebacker Kyle Emanuel, whose most recent NFL action came in 2018 with the

Los Angeles Chargers, hopes to resume his career, according to NFL.com's Ian

Rapoport. Emanuel, 28, recorded two interceptions, four sacks and one forced

fumble in 63 career NFL games (33 starts).

--Free agent linebacker Christian Kirksey visited the Green Bay Packers, NFL

Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Kirksey, 27, spent the past six seasons with

the Cleveland Browns, who released him on Tuesday after he was limited to a

total of nine games from 2018-19 due to injuries.

--Former NFL running back Michael Pittman said on his Instagram account that a

family member is in a coma after contracting the coronavirus.

Pittman, 44, played 11 NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (1998-2001),

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-07) and Denver Broncos (2008).

--Del Shofner, one of the NFL's best receivers in the late 1950s and early

'60s for the Giants and the Rams, died Wednesday at age 85. Shofner died of

natural causes in Los Angeles his daughter announced, the New York Times

reported.

Per NFL.com, Shofner became the first player in NFL history with multiple

1,000-yard receiving seasons. He made five Pro Bowls, was named first-team

All-Pro five times and ultimately landed on the Pro Football Hall of Fame

All-1960s Team.

--Field Level Media