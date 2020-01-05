NFL notebook: Cowboys interviewing McCarthy, Lewis for HC job

The Cowboys don't officially have a vacancy, but Jason Garrett's contract

expires on Jan. 14, and Dallas is reportedly interested in candidates with

previous head-coaching experience. McCarthy, 56, has already met with the

Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after the team dropped to

4-7-1 during his 13th season at the helm in Green Bay. He finished with a

125-77-2 regular-season record while going 10-8 in the postseason, including a

victory in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season.

Lewis, 61, coached the Bengals for 16 seasons and compiled a 131-122-3 record

with seven playoff appearances (0-7 record) from 2003-18. Cincinnati fired

Lewis after a 6-10 season in 2018 and hired Zac Taylor.

--Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is expected to play in Sunday's NFC

wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports.

The three-time Pro Bowler Ertz is dealing with a rib injury and lacerated

kidney that he suffered on the opening drive of the Eagles' Week 16 game

against the Dallas Cowboys. He is listed as questionable on the team's injury

report.

Eagles two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson (sprained ankle) is

questionable despite missing Friday's practice, but will reportedly not play.

Receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) will miss the game. Seahawks defensive end

Jadeveon Clowney (core muscle) and safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) are slated to

play.

--Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will interview next

week for the head-coach openings with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina

Panthers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The scheduling will depend on the result of Minnesota's NFC wild-card playoff

matchup on Sunday in New Orleans, per the report. Stefanski, 37, was a

finalist for the position last year in Cleveland.

Multiple reports indicated at the time that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

preferred Stefanski, but then-general manager John Dorsey opted for Freddie

Kitchens. Kitchens and Dorsey both were fired after a disappointing 6-10

season.

--The New York Giants interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head-coaching position.

Bieniemy, 50, met with team president John Mara, general manager Dave

Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams in Kansas

City. Bieniemy has worked on coach Andy Reid's Kansas City staff for seven

seasons, the last two as offensive coordinator, although Reid calls the plays.

He is the third candidate interviewed since New York dismissed Pat Shurmur on

Monday, joining former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Dallas

Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard.

--The NFL is reportedly expected to punish the New England Patriots over their

video crew's videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline, which occurred

the week before the teams were scheduled to play.

According to a Saturday report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source said that a

final decision will most likely be done within two weeks as the league has not

received all of their security reports.

Despite the Patriots' claims that they did not seek any competitive advantage

with the filming and the league not finding a connection between the football

staff and the filming, per a Washington Post report, the team still could face

a significant fine or another penalty such as the loss of a draft pick.

--Veteran New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is the winner of this year's

Bart Starr Award, given annually to the NFL player who best exemplifies

outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the

community.

The award is voted on by league players. and past winners include New Orleans

Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as Hall of Fame members Derrick Brooks

and Anthony Munoz.

Peyton Manning won the award in 2015, making the Mannings the first brothers

to win the award, which named its first honoree -- Steve Largent -- in 1989.

Eli Manning also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2016.

--Field Level Media