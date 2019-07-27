NFL notebook: Cowboys RB Elliott officially a holdout

He was not on the team's plane headed to the Oxnard, Calif., camp on Thursday

but could have traveled on his own to meet the reporting date. Elliott is

officially a holdout and could be fined up to $40,000 for each day of camp he

misses.

Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL

Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020

for $9.10 million. He is expected to seek a deal similar to that given to Todd

Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who is under contract for four years and $57.5

million.

The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his

95.6 yards per game also led the league. He has started all 40 games he has

played in over the past three seasons and rushed for 4,048 yards on 868

carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six

TDs.

--Melvin Gordon is planning a lengthy holdout if the Los Angeles Chargers

don't meet his demands for a new contract on par with the NFL's top-paid

running backs, ESPN reported.

Gordon's holdout began when the Chargers reported to training camp this week

after a warning from Gordon through agent Fletcher Smith that he wouldn't

report without a new deal. Smith and Gordon plan to request a trade if a new

deal isn't struck, but the Chargers are showing no willingness to oblige.

Quarterback Philip Rivers said Friday that he likes the team's running back

depth even though he misses having Gordon around. Gordon is in the final

season of his rookie contract and is slated to make $5.6 million this season.

--The Los Angeles Rams are counting on head coach Sean McVay and general

manager Les Snead to continue leading the team's renaissance well into the

next decade.

The Rams announced that both men signed contract extensions that will keep

them with the team through the 2023 season. Snead, 48, has been in his

position since 2012, while McVay, 33, joined the Rams two seasons ago.

Under McVay, the Rams are 24-8 in the regular season and 2-2 in the

postseason. The offense has gone from one of the worst in the league to one of

the most explosive in the process.

--The San Francisco 49ers received good news a day before their first training

camp practice. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made the announcement on Friday.

"It's officially official," he said. "We're good to go."

The veteran quarterback was cleared to participate fully beginning Saturday

after completing a long rehab following surgery in October to repair the torn

anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

--Former NFC Central rival defensive lineman Mike Daniels is joining the

Detroit Lions.

Per multiple reports, Daniels could make up to $9.1 million on a one-year

deal, which trumped interest from the Denver Broncos, among other suitors.

Daniels and the Lions put the finishing touches on a contractual agreement on

Friday.

Daniels, 30, spent seven seasons in Green Bay, posting 29 sacks in seven

seasons. He was released by the Packers earlier this week as the team reported

to training camp, in part because of his $10.7 million salary cap number for

2019.

--The New York Giants announced that former first-round draft pick Corey

Coleman sustained a torn ACL in practice Thursday, the same workout in which

fellow receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb.

With a depleted depth chart, the team scheduled a workout with free agent

Kelvin Benjamin for Saturday. Benjamin was drafted by the Panthers when

general manager Dave Gettleman was also with the Carolina franchise.

One thing Gettleman isn't going to do is talk about departed wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr.: "Odell Beckham plays for the Cleveland Browns now. We're

moving on. Wish him the best."

--The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Allen Hurns to a one-year deal.

Hurns caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the

Dallas Cowboys in 2018 but sustained a dislocated left ankle and broken fibula

in the NFC wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5.

The Dolphins evaluated Hurns' leg on Thursday before making the offer, which

reportedly has a max value of $3 million. Hurns grew up in Miami and played

for the hometown Hurricanes in college.

--Could Danny Etling become the next Julian Edelman?

The New England Patriots quarterback is getting the chance to try a new

position as camp gets underway, with coach Bill Belichick moving Etling to

wide receiver. Etling, who played at Purdue and LSU, was a seventh-round pick

by the Patriots in 2018 and spent last season on the practice squad.

Edelman came to the Patriots as a quarterback out of Kent State in 2009 but

made the team as a receiver and a punt returner before developing into a key

cog.

