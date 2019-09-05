NFL notebook: Elliott lands 6-year, $90M deal

Elliott is in line to receive $50 million in guarantees, trumping the $45

million Todd Gurley received from the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN.

Gurley's deal averages $14.4 million annually, compared to $15 million for

Elliott.

"Zeke has been arguably our best player," said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who

added, "Zeke has a big heart. Now he's got a thick pocketbook, too."

Elliott was expected at practice on Wednesday, but coach Jason Garrett might

not know until late in the week what role the running back will play Sunday in

the season opener against the New York Giants.

--Wide receiver Antonio Brown voiced his displeasure on social media over

fines levied by the Oakland Raiders on the same day he announced a new helmet

deal.

Brown expressed his annoyance over being fined $53,950 by the Raiders for

skipping a mandatory walkthrough on Aug. 22 as well as a training camp session

four days earlier. But at least the ongoing saga of his helmet has been solved

after his former helmet had been ruled out of code by the NFL this season.

No longer allowed to wear a Schutt Air Advantage helmet, Brown now will don

Xenith Shadow headgear this year.

--Le'Veon Bell doesn't want to be a spectator in his first NFL game in nearly

20 months. He wants to see the ball a lot.

Bell makes his debut for the New York Jets on Sunday when they face the

Buffalo Bills, and he declared himself ready to go after sitting out last

season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I can carry 50 (times) if you ask me," said Bell, who signed a four-year,

$52.5 million deal with the Jets in the offseason. He refused to sign the

franchise tender of $14.5 million with Pittsburgh last season and ended up

sitting out the entire year.

--The Tennessee Titans placed Ryan Succop on injured reserve and signed kicker

Cairo Santos.

Succop began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after

having offseason knee surgery, but returned for Tennessee's final two

preseason games. The 32-year-old will be ineligible to play until Week 9.

Santos spent the offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was cut in favor

of rookie Matt Gay.

--Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was left off the team's first

official injury report entirely, less than two weeks after an injury scare in

the team's third preseason game.

Though Newton exited the Aug. 22 game against the New England Patriots in a

walking boot, coach Ron Rivera said last week there was "no doubt" the

quarterback would be ready for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Los

Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Rivera added that Newton won't be limited on

Sunday.

--The Denver Broncos officially renamed their stadium Empower Field at Mile

High, ending a period of more than a year without a naming-rights sponsor.

The team announced the deal, which is subject to approval by the Metropolitan

Football Stadium District and covers 21 years through 2039. The venue had

previously been called Broncos Stadium at Mile High since June of 2018,

following the bankruptcy of former naming-rights sponsor Sports Authority.

--Field Level Media